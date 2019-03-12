Pat Mercuri Nominated for OCBJ's 2019 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards

Founder of Managed Direct Response Nominated for the Fifth Time

Pat Mercuri, President and Founder of Managed Direct Response, has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal for its Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards. This is the 18th year of the awards and this is the 5th time that Pat Mercuri has been nominated. Pat is one of a select group of 92 Nominees this year.

The Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards program is designed to recognize individuals who exemplify the American entrepreneurial spirit – individuals who, by their creativity and determination, have established and nurtured successful business ventures.

Pat Mercuri is a thriving entrepreneur. The quintessential business builder. He owned a successful staffing business for over fifteen years before selling that business. He then founded and grew one of the leading direct marketing businesses in Orange County. In his spare time, Pat is also a successful Realtor for one of the premier real estate companies in OC.

“It is very flattering and humbling to be nominated for the Orange County Business Journal’s Entrepreneur Awards for the 5th time. I am glad to be included among Orange County’s great community of entrepreneurs who make the County such a hot bed of entrepreneurship,” said Pat Mercuri.

For the last 20 years Pat Mercuri has grown Managed Direct Response into one of Orange County’s most successful direct marketing firms. He has accomplished this by delivering superior results for his clients.

“The key growth of Managed Direct Response and my success has come from focusing on my customers and making sure they are successful. They are often small businesses and need to see a return on their marketing investment. When they grow we grow,” said Mercuri.

Managed Direct Response has extensive expertise in three verticals: Automotive, Mortgage and Solar. Their experience in marketing covers over two decades of continuously testing, adapting and discovering new digital marketing techniques that drives their clients business.

About Managed Direct Response

Managed Direct Response is a top tier direct response firm located in Irvine, California. We've helped many clients just like you take back control of their marketing by generating returns on investment (ROI).

For more information visit www.managedmktg.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/managedmktg.

