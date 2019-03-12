Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pat Mercuri Nominated for OCBJ's 2019 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Founder of Managed Direct Response Nominated for the Fifth Time

Pat Mercuri, President and Founder of Managed Direct Response, has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal for its Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards. This is the 18th year of the awards and this is the 5th time that Pat Mercuri has been nominated. Pat is one of a select group of 92 Nominees this year.

The Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards program is designed to recognize individuals who exemplify the American entrepreneurial spirit – individuals who, by their creativity and determination, have established and nurtured successful business ventures.

Pat Mercuri is a thriving entrepreneur. The quintessential business builder. He owned a successful staffing business for over fifteen years before selling that business. He then founded and grew one of the leading direct marketing businesses in Orange County. In his spare time, Pat is also a successful Realtor for one of the premier real estate companies in OC.

“It is very flattering and humbling to be nominated for the Orange County Business Journal’s Entrepreneur Awards for the 5th time. I am glad to be included among Orange County’s great community of entrepreneurs who make the County such a hot bed of entrepreneurship,” said Pat Mercuri.

For the last 20 years Pat Mercuri has grown Managed Direct Response into one of Orange County’s most successful direct marketing firms. He has accomplished this by delivering superior results for his clients.

“The key growth of Managed Direct Response and my success has come from focusing on my customers and making sure they are successful. They are often small businesses and need to see a return on their marketing investment. When they grow we grow,” said Mercuri.

Managed Direct Response has extensive expertise in three verticals: Automotive, Mortgage and Solar. Their experience in marketing covers over two decades of continuously testing, adapting and discovering new digital marketing techniques that drives their clients business.

About Managed Direct Response

Managed Direct Response is a top tier direct response firm located in Irvine, California. We've helped many clients just like you take back control of their marketing by generating returns on investment (ROI).

For more information visit www.managedmktg.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/managedmktg.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pVISA : ATMIA Academy to select 10 scholarship recipients
AQ
12:11pFISERV : NationalLink, Fiserv help merchants simplify smart safe cash management
AQ
12:11pABU DHABI AVIATION : Desert Challenge under starter's orders
AQ
12:10pQ FREE : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
12:10pLANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Notice of 2019 AGM and Publication of 2018 Annual Report
PR
12:10pU.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao Announces New Council to Support Hyperloop Commercialization
GL
12:10pBOEING : France Bars Boeing 737 MAX Planes From Its Airspace
DJ
12:09pCENTRAL PUERTO : Ps. 17,185 Million in Net Results and New Expansion Projects
BU
12:08pIDOX : Director Dealings and Option Awards
PU
12:08pGLOBAL BIOENERGIES : Butagaz and Global Bioenergies announce their first delivery of bio isobutene, a bio-sourced gas, to the Héraclès Winery
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
4Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
5Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.