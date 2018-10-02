Pat Sullivan Wins Invest In Others Lifetime Achievement Award

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pat Sullivan, Managing Director of Private Advisor Group in Morristown, N.J., won the 2018 Invest in Others Lifetime Achievement Award, one of seven awards presented on September 27 at the 12th annual Invest in Others Awards Gala in Boston. Pat earned the honor for his charitable work with Good Grief, which received a $50,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.

"I could have never imagined that the effort I put into building Good Grief would have such an impact on the community and my own life," said Pat.

When Pat Sullivan joined the Board of a new nonprofit in his community as Treasurer in 2004, he had little idea how transformative his service with Good Grief would be for him and his family. Good Grief provides free programs to children and families after the death of a mom, dad, sister or brother; educates schools and professionals about loss; and advocates for grieving families locally and throughout the country.

Initially, Pat was drawn to the organization's mission because he suffered the loss of his own mother at an early age and did not have resources available to help him cope with such a tremendous loss. Over time, though, Pat's appreciation for the work deepened as he realized that Good Grief changes lives by providing grieving families with hope and comfort in their darkest hours. Families are able to access such services -- often for free -- thanks to the tireless work Pat has committed over the past years.

"When I look back at where our incredible mission was in 2007 and see what it has become today, Pat Sullivan is the cornerstone to it all. His achievements should be celebrated both within his profession as Invest in Others has done, and within the communities that have benefited from his leadership and generosity right here in New Jersey," said Good Grief's CEO Joe Primo, who has been with the organization since 2007.

"Pat's involvement in this organization is just one example of how Private Advisor Group as an organization works hard to give back," said John Hyland, co-founder of Private Advisor Group. "We encourage all of our employees to get involved. It is so meaningful. We are so proud of Pat and the tremendous work he has done for others."

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group (www.privateadvisorgroup.com) is today's independent solution built to support financial advisors. Our unique organization is designed to provide world class customer service, in-depth risk management and forward-thinking solutions. Advisors can expect personal support backed by the largest independent broker-dealer* — enabling them to stay focused on their business.

*As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996–2017, based on total revenue.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity, came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite non-profits. For more information, visit www.investinothers.org.

Media Contact: Abby Salameh

973-867-1353

abby.salameh@privateadvisorgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pat-sullivan-wins-invest-in-others-lifetime-achievement-award-300723149.html

SOURCE Private Advisor Group