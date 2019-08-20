Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patchr :, PCB Design and Manufacturing SaaS, Joins Capital Factory Accelerator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a month after announcing the integration of printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing services into its cloud-based PCB design software, Patchr has joined the Capital Factory accelerator to help fuel user adoption, product enhancements, revenue growth and investments. Working with Capital Factory will give the company access to the competitive accelerator's network of mentors and investors, co-working space, hosting credits and more.

Patchr is an Austin-based startup led by Chaotic Moon alum Eric Schneider, who received media attention for his creative pet projects ranging from a flame-throwing drone to "Tech Tats," temporary tattoos that read biometric data. Schneider started Patchr as an extension of his passion for designing hardware with electrical components, which often requires the creation of custom PCBs.

"PCB design is so often necessary for hardware projects, whether you're prototyping the next mass-market IoT device or just trying to integrate LEDs into a costume," Schneider explained. "I realized that there was no way for an average person to design and manufacture a PCB because it required taking electrical engineering classes and spending thousands of dollars a year on software. The idea for Patchr came out of the desire to enable hobbyists and career hardware designers alike to unleash their creativity through access to easy PCB design and affordable, high-quality manufacturing."

Patchr's software has been steadily adding to its user base since its March 2019 launch. Working with Capital Factory will help the company continue to grow adoption of both its software and manufacturing services.

"We're excited to be working with Patchr.io to help them build a great company," said Gordon Daugherty, president of Capital Factory. "The circuit board design industry is ripe for innovation and disruption, and this team is poised to do great things."

Last year, Patchr raised $1 million in funding, partly from an investment by Ecliptic Capital, a venture fund started by Chaotic Moon founders William "whurley" Hurley and Mike Erwin. The startup was able to quickly develop and launch its software and has begun earning revenue while still in the seed funding stage.

"We're eager to work with Capital Factory because no one knows more about helping tech startups reach their audiences and jumpstart their success," Schneider said. "We're proud of all the progress we've made so far and look at this as a very important next step in our journey."

Learn more and try Patchr for free at patchr.io.

ABOUT PATCHR
Patchr is an Austin-based company focused on democratizing hardware design through its drag-and-drop software-as-a-service platform for printed circuit board (PCB) design and manufacturing. Enterprises, startups, and hobbyists who specialize in electronics projects ranging from IoT to cosplay use Patchr's platform to iterate more quickly on their prototypes and reach sleek, functional, fully realized final designs. Through its direct software integration with premier manufacturer Royal Circuits, Patchr is the only fully integrated, end-to-end PCB design and manufacturing solution on the market.

Media Contact:
marketing@patchr.io 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patchr-pcb-design-and-manufacturing-saas-joins-capital-factory-accelerator-300904702.html

SOURCE Patchr


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data
PR
04:25pFIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM FUND : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0303 Per Share for September
BU
04:25pFIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.11 Per Share for September
BU
04:24pLA-Z-BOY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pIIROC Trading Resumption - ROSV.P
AQ
04:23pLA-Z-BOY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pVILACTO BIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
04:22pCAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pSOUTHCREST FINANCIAL : Announces Share Buyback
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group