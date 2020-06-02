Log in
PathGroup : Announces New COVID-19 Testing Option

06/02/2020 | 01:37pm EDT

Minimally invasive nasal swab collection option benefits both patients and healthcare providers

PathGroup, one of the largest private providers of pathology, clinical and molecular laboratory services in the United States, today announced the availability of a new, minimally-invasive nasal swab collection option as a part of its comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing program.

Many current molecular diagnostic COVID-19 tests rely on a nasopharyngeal (NP) swab, which can cause discomfort for patients during the collection process. The new nasal swab collection option is more comfortable for patients and easier for healthcare providers to administer.

“As we start to reopen and resume public activities, increased testing capacity remains a critical element for ensuring public health and safety,” said Ben W. Davis, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathGroup. “We continue to work diligently to expand our capabilities to include the most patient and provider-friendly options.”

Nashville-based PathGroup operates in 25 states across the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, serving more than 100 hospitals and 15,000 referring physicians. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, PathGroup has also been working with state and local health departments to provide robust testing capabilities in communities across the region with many persons receiving test results within a 24-hour timeframe. All of PathGroup’s testing is performed on platforms that have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In addition to molecular diagnostic testing, PathGroup also offers serologic, or antibody, testing for COVID-19.

For additional information about PathGroup’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit the company’s online Directory of Services or contact Brent Sower at 615.234.3908 or COVID19testing@pathgroup.com.

About PathGroup

Founded in 1965, PathGroup is a premier provider of anatomic, clinical and molecular pathology laboratory services in the United States. Privately held and physician-centric, PathGroup works seamlessly with customers to provide superior diagnostic services. PathGroup uses the latest in proprietary and industry standard technology to deliver fast, accurate results. The company provides clients with the highest quality of services available, consistently exceeding the expectations of physicians, employees, payers, and most importantly, patients. One Lab; Total Service. For more information, visit pathgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
