PathGroup : Combines Forces with Southeastern Pathology Associates, Growing Pathology Services and Hospital Relationships

09/10/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Partnership expands state-of-the-art molecular and clinical services for SEPA clients, supports continued pathology excellence

PathGroup, one of the largest private providers of pathology, clinical and molecular laboratory services in the United States, announced today that Southeastern Pathology Associates has joined the PathGroup family of pathology practices and laboratories.

The strategic combination adds to both organizations’ presence in the Southeast region, particularly in Georgia, where SEPA is headquartered, Florida and South Carolina. PathGroup previously acquired Pathologists Bio-Medical Laboratories (PBM) in 2019, a leading provider of pathology services in North Texas.

Together, Nashville-based PathGroup and SEPA will include more than 175 pathologists representing every sub-specialty. This comprehensive pathology network will serve over 95 hospitals and thousands of physician practices across the United States, delivering quality diagnostic results and superior service levels.

“We welcome Dr. Patrick Godbey, Dr. Mark Hanly, SEPA’s pathologists and employees to PathGroup’s growing team,” said Ben W. Davis, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathGroup. “SEPA’s dedication to providing unmatched pathology and laboratory services and their commitment to the health systems and physicians they serve provide an excellent complement to PathGroup’s core values.”

“SEPA and PathGroup are both committed to the ideal of exceptional patient care through physician leadership and the highest quality in laboratory services,” said Dr. Hanly, SEPA’s Chief Medical Officer. “This partnership allows us to continue delivering the highest quality pathology services to our patients, hospitals, clients and physicians while also expanding our molecular and clinical capabilities.”

The combined company will be comprised of more than 2,000 employees working with hospitals, physicians and patients across the United States to deliver quality lab testing and diagnostic results with unmatched responsiveness.

About PathGroup

Founded in 1965, PathGroup is a premier provider of anatomic, clinical and molecular pathology services in the United States. Privately held and physician-centric, PathGroup works seamlessly with customers to provide superior diagnostic services – a vital link in the cycle of patient relationships. PathGroup uses the latest in proprietary and industry standard technology to deliver fast, accurate results. The company provides clients with the highest quality of services available, consistently exceeding the expectations of physicians, employees, payers, and most importantly, patients. One Lab; Total Service. PathGroup is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management. For more information, visit pathgroup.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
