PathSolutions : Responds to COVID-19 by Helping IT Workers Troubleshoot Work at Home Problems for Free

03/13/2020

PathSolutions, a leading provider of network and VoIP/UC performance management software, today announced that they would offer their patented call simulation technology for free for any enterprise IT department to use to help solve work at home user connectivity problems.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 increasing throughout the world, more and more companies are asking their workers to work from home to help reduce the spread. This dramatic change has caused many organizations to struggle to support business continuity because they don’t have the right tools in place to help identify and solve problems.

“The complexity of user support just got worse very quickly for many enterprises,” said Tim Titus, CTO of PathSolutions. “IT departments need tools quickly to help identify and solve problems for work at home users, and they don’t have time to go through lengthy product evaluations and try to tap budgets that may not exist. Therefore, we have decided to offer this technology for free during this worldwide event.”

Companies and individuals who are interested in the call simulator should visit www.PathSolutions.com/outbreak.

Training videos are provided so troubleshooting can begin immediately.

About PathSolutions:

PathSolutions is a leading provider of automated network intelligence solutions that does root-cause network, VoIP, UC, and video troubleshooting as well as security footprint and communications analytics. TotalView® identifies the root-causes of performance and quality problems, telling you exactly when, where, and why problems occurred in plain-English. Network security operations teams improve their security posture by being made aware of vulnerabilities and exposures in their environment, as well as speed SIEM event research and resolution. PathSolutions customers range from small businesses to large enterprises, carriers, and MSPs.


© Business Wire 2020
