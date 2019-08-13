Pathmatics : Launches Facebook Advertising Intelligence in Canada

Brands, publishers, and agencies now receive access to Facebook advertising data powered by an opt-in mobile panel previously limited to the United States

Pathmatics, the digital marketing intelligence platform, announced today an expansion of its coverage of Facebook advertising data to include the Canadian market. Global brands and marketers using Pathmatics will now have greater visibility into Facebook ad creatives, impressions, spend, and targeting, across mobile and desktop devices in this region, dating back to January 1, 2017.

This Pathmatics expansion includes geographic breakdowns of ad spend for the five largest major metropolitan areas in Canada, as well as data insights for all Canadian provinces and territories.

“Brands have successfully used Pathmatics Explorer in the United States to pinpoint how their competitors are spending across digital, video, display, social and mobile," said Pathmatics CEO, Gabe Gottlieb. "Until now, there has been a lack of visibility into social ad spend within the Canadian market. Through Pathmatics’ expansion, marketers, and brands with a presence in Canada will have greater transparency into the digital ad landscape, and the ability to make more informed decisions about how they invest their advertising dollars.”

Facebook continues to be a primary channel for advertisers globally, and with this data set from Pathmatics, marketers now have access to valuable insights into social advertising within Canada. Pathmatics data reveals that brands are investing heavily in social, with Canada’s top advertisers across all categories (including TD Bank Group, Procter & Gamble, Loblaw Companies, and TELUS) consistently allocating about half of their digital ad dollars to Facebook over the last two years.

Pathmatics social tracking currently reports on Facebook advertising in the United States and Canada. Expanded access across additional regions is planned for Q3 2019. Learn more at https://info.pathmatics.com/facebook-canada.

About Pathmatics

Pathmatics turns the world’s marketing data into actionable insights. As consumption rapidly shifts to digital, media decisions have become complex and opaque. Pathmatics Explorer, the Pathmatics marketing intelligence platform, creates trust and transparency, bringing visibility into the digital ad performance of brands, their competitors, and entire industries across display, social, video, mobile, and native advertising data. Brands and agencies get access to the creative used by all advertisers, spend and impression data, and path from publisher to viewer, empowering them to minimize waste from their budgets, better position their marketing, and predict the next moves of their competitors. Pathmatics data powers Nielsen’s digital ad intelligence offering, Kantar Media’s Facebook intelligence, and is used by agencies like Mindshare, Mediacom and Possible. Founded in 2011, Pathmatics is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and backed by Upfront Ventures, BDMI, and Baroda Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005240/en/