Pathnostics : Announces CEO Appointment

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathnostics, a diagnostic solutions company, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Samuel D. Riccitelli as chief executive officer, effective July 29, 2019. With more than 30 years of experience in global laboratory services and specialty testing, Mr. Riccitelli will spearhead the fast-growing company's continued expansion. He will assume the CEO position from co-founder, David Pauluzzi, who will continue to serve on the board of directors as part of a planned leadership transition.

Mr. Riccitelli began his career as a biomedical engineer before joining Becton, Dickinson and Company, where he led a patient safety start-up venture. As executive vice president and chief operating officer at Genoptix, Inc., Mr. Riccitelli directed the company's rapid growth and successful transformation into one of the world's leading diagnostic reference laboratories. More recently, he served as president and CEO of Signal Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company acquired by Quest Diagnostics, Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics, Inc.

"Sam is an entrepreneurial executive who is passionate about building high-growth, high-service laboratory and specialty testing businesses. His industry knowledge and operations experience will be key to advancing our goal of expanding Pathnostics' innovative technology into new tests and therapies," said Mr. Pauluzzi. "It's been incredible to be part of building Pathnostics from the ground up and Sam is the ideal leader to take our company to the next level."

Founded in 2014, Pathnostics specializes in diagnostic tests and services across a range of therapeutic areas, including urology, women's health, and gastroenterology. The company has grown rapidly in recent years as increasing numbers of specialists have adopted its Guidance test, which uses proprietary molecular technology to simultaneously diagnose and guide antibiotic treatment for complex, recurring urinary tract infections. Earlier this year, Pathnostics chose to partner with Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, to extend its technology and product portfolio into new tests and therapeutic areas.

"It's truly a privilege to join Pathnostics and be part of expanding its unique technology to benefit patients in new ways," said Mr. Riccitelli. "Dave and the team have established a robust platform that provides substantial opportunity to grow Pathnostics, and I'm eager to begin working with everyone to bring these opportunities to fruition."

About Pathnostics

Pathnostics is a diagnostic solutions company that pioneers innovative approaches for improved patient care. Leveraging its proprietary technology, the company develops solutions that address diagnostic and therapeutic issues for physicians and patients. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Pathnostics is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information about the company and its portfolio of products, visit pathnostics.com.

