Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patient-Derived Tumor Organoid Drug Development Platform Launched

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:40am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience today announced the launch of a new tumor organoid drug development platform with the potential to significantly improve the predictivity and speed of preclinical drug discovery.

The initial phase of the platform launch features the first commercially available 3D in vitro PDX-derived organoid (PDXO) models generated from CrownBio’s uniquely-characterized library of 2500+ patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models.

PDXOs are biologically equivalent to highly predictive in vivo PDX models, both being cancer stem cell driven disease models. PDXOs bring the added benefits of speed and scalability inherent to in vitro systems which are ideal for high-throughput, large-scale screens and simultaneous testing of multiple combination strategies.

These 3D in vitro models have been developed using best-in-class Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB) protocols, originating from the Clevers lab, guaranteeing robustness and proven translatability. CrownBio has an exclusive license from HUB to provide preclinical oncology drug development and validation services using HUB’s Organoid Technology.

The initial launch of PDXO models includes more than 10 cancer types. Phase 2 of the platform will see HUB patient-derived organoids (PDO) available exclusively from CrownBio in Q1 2020.

“At CrownBio, we’ve pioneered the development of patient-derived models,” said Henry Li, PhD chief scientific officer at CrownBio. “Our new library of well-characterized and annotated organoids with matched in vivo PDX models offers an unprecedented translational workflow for preclinical drug discovery. For the first time, a truly seamless transition from in vitro to in vivo is possible. Through our model annotation, there’s also the opportunity for automated biomarker discovery to improve our ability to predict patient response.”

Further benefits of patient-relevant PDXO models include preserving the genomic, morphological, and pathophysiological identity of their parental PDX tumors. PDXO and PDX also display similar pharmacology profiles.

“We are delighted to see HUB Organoid technology being successfully applied to the development of PDX-derived organoids and being made available to the broader industry by CrownBio,” said HUB CEO Rob Vries, PhD. “This pioneering system provides access to an expanded library of patient-derived in vitro and in vivo models effectively bringing a wider cancer patient population into the lab.”

HUB Organoids are already a proven preclinical oncology tool providing consistent and stable growth through passages and superior quality assay readouts compared to standard 2D and 3D systems. Organoid biobanks can also be established without losing original identity for follow on or repeat studies.

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global drug discovery and development service company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates. For more information, visit:

About HUB

Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB) is an organization founded by the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences and the University Medical Center Utrecht. HUB exploits the pioneering work of Prof. Hans Clevers, who discovered methods to grow stem cell-derived human ‘mini-organs’ (HUB Organoids) from tissues of patients with various diseases. The organoids, which are part of the HUB biobanks, are characterized by genome sequencing, expression profiling and sensitivity to known and experimental drugs to establish a database linking genetic and transcriptional information to drug responsiveness. HUB offers licenses to its patented HUB Organoid Technology and access to organoids from the HUB biobank for preclinical drug screening, discovery, development and validation. In addition, HUB is performing clinical studies to validate the technology’s use as a companion diagnostic. More info at www.hub4organoids.eu.

Media Enquiries:
Jody Barbeau
Crown Bioscience Inc.
marketing@crownbio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aASGN INCORPORATED : Announces Acquisition of Intersys Consulting, LLC
BU
08:50aS D STANDARD DRILLING : DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDINGS S.D. STANDARD DRILLING Plc
AQ
08:50aAVESORO RESOURCES : Jersey Limited Makes Offer to Purchase Resources Inc. and Files Take-over Bid Circular
AQ
08:49aHARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : Third Harvest-Affiliated Dispensary Located in Pennsylvania Opens in Scranton
AQ
08:49aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Purchases W New York - Union Square To Create W Brand's Next-Generation Flagship In North America
PU
08:49aSAP : to Announce Results for Third Quarter of 2019 on October 21
PU
08:49aHYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Change of company secretary
PU
08:49aCHAMPION TECHNOLOGY : Change of company website and email address
PU
08:49aSAP AND ESPORTS : The Next Chapter with League of Legends
PU
08:49aVICTREX : MALO CLINIC study indicates 3X-less bone loss with PEEK-polymer-based dental prosthetics
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : Correction to Unilever Earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group