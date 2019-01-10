Patient Safety Panel to Discuss Solutions to Eliminating Preventable Post-Operative Delirium

Developing post-operative delirium could put you at higher risk for a
longer hospital stay and even death. The latest techniques to prevent
postoperative delirium will be the focus as global experts will form a
distinguished panel at the upcoming World Patient Safety, Science &
Technology Summit in Huntington Beach, California, on January 19, 2019.
The panelists participating in the upcoming Delirium Panel, which
includes experts from the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)
and the European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA), World Federation of
Societies of Anaesthesiology (WFSA) and Australian New Zealand College
of Anaesthetists (ANZCA).
Delirium is a condition characterized by “an acute change or fluctuation
in the course of a patient’s mental status, plus inattention and either
disorganized thinking or an altered level of consciousness” (Inouye et
al.) and it is often mistaken for dementia or depression. Failure to
acknowledge the presence of delirium in the patient can lead to an
inappropriate discharge, extended hospital stays, increased readmission
rates, and increased mortality rates (Greer et al., 2011). According to
researchers, close to half of the estimated 2.6 million patients
affected by delirium in the United States is estimated to be preventable.
The Delirium panel will discuss best practices from around the world,
feature a patient who will share their experience with post-operative
delirium and announce the development of a new Actionable Patient Safety
Solutions on this topic.
Members of the Global Panel include:
-
Moderator: Michael
Ramsay, MD, FRCA, Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology
and Pain Management, Baylor University Medical Center - Dr. Ramsay is
the Director of Anesthesia for Baylor University Medical Center’s
liver transplant program and has personally provided anesthesia for
over 1,000 liver transplant recipients. Dr. Ramsay is Past President
of the International Liver Transplantation Society, at-large delegate
to the United Network for Organ Sharing and is a member of the ASA
Committee on Transplant Anesthesia.
-
Panelists:
-
Daniel
Arnal Velasco, MD, Co-founder and Past President of the
Spanish Anesthesia Incident Reporting System (SENSAR) - Dr.
Arnal is an anesthesiologist at the Hospital Universitario
Fundacion Alcorcon, Spain, and co-founder and past president of
SENSAR. SENSAR is made up of more than 108 hospitals in Spain and
Chile and has developed a national reporting tool, the first of
its kind in Spain, to help create widespread learning and system
improvement following critical incidents. Dr. Arnal also
represents the ESA as the Chair of Patient Safety & Quality
Committee.
-
Lee
Fleisher, MD, Chair, ASA Perioperative Brain Health
Initiative - Lee A. Fleisher, MD, is an award-winning medical
professional who has authored over 300 articles, chapters and
books. Dr. Fleisher has received numerous federal, industry and
foundation grants related to his research, which focuses on
perioperative cardiovascular risk assessment and reduction, health
policy, decision making and measurement of quality of care.
-
Adrian
Gelb, MD, Secretary, World Federation of Societies of
Anaesthesiologists (WFSA) - Dr. Gelb has served as a leader in
multiple national and international Anesthesia Societies having
been the President of 3 societies. In his current capacity, he
works closely with National Anesthesia Societies, the World Health
Organization, and industry.
-
Pratik
Pandharipande, MD, MSci, Department of Anesthesiology,
Division of Anesthesiology Critical Care Medicine at Vanderbilt
University School of Medicine – Dr. Pandharipande’s research
interests are focused on sedation in the ICU and the role of
sedative medications in delirium and cognitive impairment in
critically ill patients.
-
David
A. Scott, MD, Director of Anaesthesia and Acute Pain
Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne, Australia –
Professor Scott is the Chair of the Perioperative Cognition and
Delirium Professional Interest Area of the Alzheimer’s Association
International. Over the last decade, his research has focused on
the cognitive effects of anesthesia and surgery – particularly
delirium and dementia. Professor Scott is the immediate past
president of ANZCA, the college of Anesthetists in Australia and
New Zealand.
-
Audrey
Curtis, Patient Advocate – Audrey was admitted to
St. Vincent’s Hospital for aortic valve replacement surgery after
several years of cardiac symptoms. Following the surgery, she
experienced several episodes of delirium on the ward
postoperatively which have had a long-lasting impact on her. She
is committed to helping avoid this complication for future
patients.
For more information, please visit the Patient
Safety Movement Foundation website. Members of the media may request
a press pass or a digital media kit that will be updated throughout the
Summit by emailing irene@prfordolphins.com
About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8
million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient
Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free
tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics,
Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of
preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a
collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients,
healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government,
employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable
solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World
Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together
some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new
ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact
solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient
Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the
data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make
commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the
Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable
deaths. Visit www.patientsafetymovement.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005124/en/