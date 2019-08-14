Log in
PatientPop : Named to Inc. 5000

08/14/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Achieves No. 125 ranking in first year of list eligibility

PatientPop, the industry leader in practice growth technology, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The list provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. The aggregate revenue of companies on the Inc. 5000 was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for more than 1.2 million jobs over the past three years.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list—especially as one of the top 500 fastest-growing private companies. Our remarkable growth is a reflection of our world-class teams, great partners, and valued customers. We look forward to sustained growth as we continue to help position healthcare practices for success,” said Travis Schneider, Co-founder and Co-CEO of PatientPop.

Founded in 2014 by Luke Kervin and Travis Schneider, PatientPop has the industry’s leading all-in-one technology solution proven to help physicians thrive in the digital age. With PatientPop, providers can promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life. Thousands of U.S. physicians across a wide range of specialties trust PatientPop to manage practice growth and deliver measurable results.

The companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 are top performers within their markets, but the entire list also shows staggering growth compared to prior lists. The average company on the 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year growth of 454 percent, with a median growth rate of 157 percent. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.


© Business Wire 2019
