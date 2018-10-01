Log in
Patients in Canada, Mexico Could Face Longer Wait for Some Generic Drugs

10/01/2018 | 09:47pm CEST

By Peter Loftus

The proposed new North American trade agreement could make patients and health systems in Mexico and Canada wait years longer for lower-cost copies of certain brand-name medicines.

The deal would extend to 10 years the minimum "data-protection" period for biologic drugs, a category which includes some of the costliest drugs on the market. A data-protection period essentially gives a new drug a monopoly for some time before rival firms can market copies.

Biologics are complex drugs made in living cells. Among the most widely used are AbbVie Inc.'s Humira and Johnson & Johnson's Remicade, both immunosuppressants, which list for tens of thousands of dollars for a year of treatment in the U.S.

The data-protection period for biologic drugs is currently eight years in Canada and five years in Mexico. The data-protection period in the U.S., which won't change under the deal, is 12 years.

Makers of brand-name drugs support longer data-protection periods to generate more sales before facing generic competition. The trade group Biotechnology Innovation Organization said last month that it appreciated the Trump administration's "efforts to make the promotion of biotechnology innovation a priority" in a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Another trade group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, in June asked the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to refine data-protection rules for biologics in any new deal. PhRMA said Monday it is still reviewing the text of the agreement.

Generic-drug makers, however, oppose longer data-protection periods for biologics. U.S. generic-drug trade group Association for Accessible Medicines said Monday it is "extremely concerned" about the new trade agreement, saying it will extend monopoly protections for makers of brand-name drugs and decrease patient access to affordable alternatives. Many members of the association sell drugs in all three countries.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com

