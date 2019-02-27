Patrick Baeuerle Recognized for Contributions to Cancer Immunotherapy

Cullinan Oncology is proud to announce that its co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Biologics, Patrick Baeuerle, has been honored by the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL). The EMBL has presented Baeuerle with the 2019 Lennart Philipson Award for his pivotal role in developing cancer immunotherapies.

The award focuses on Baeuerle’s many contributions to the field of immuno-oncology, including his efforts at Micromet and subsequently Amgen where he developed bispecific antibodies known as BiTEs (Bispecific T cell Engagers). BiTEs engage the body’s T cells to facilitate the destruction of cancer cells. Baeuerle led the development of Blincyto®, the first bispecific antibody approved by the FDA, for relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

“Patrick’s contributions to the fight against cancer have been significant and this recognition is well deserved. We are fortunate to have his knowledge, expertise, and leadership at Cullinan as we work to develop the next breakthroughs for patients,” said Owen Hughes, CEO at Cullinan Oncology.

In addition to his role at Cullinan, Patrick Baeuerle is an Executive Partner at MPM Capital. He is also the founder of MPM-funded cancer immunotherapy companies Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ GS: TCRR), iOmx Therapeutics, and Maverick Therapeutics.

To access the EMBL announcement click here.

About the Lennart Philipson Award

The Lennart Philipson Award (LPA) was created to honor EMBL’s second Director General, Lennart Philipson (1982-1993). The Award recognizes outstanding and validated contributions in translational research in human health and/or technology innovation in the life sciences.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is focused on investing in and developing a highly diversified portfolio of oncology therapeutics with a unique, cost-efficient business model. Sourced from the Cullinan dry lab as well as external collaborators, Cullinan’s assets are managed by a single, highly experienced team of oncology professionals and drug developers across a lean, capital efficient operating model. For additional information, please visit www.cullinanoncology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005586/en/