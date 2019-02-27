Patrick Baeuerle Recognized for Contributions to Cancer Immunotherapy

Cullinan Oncology is proud to announce that its co-founder and Chief
Scientific Officer, Biologics, Patrick Baeuerle, has been honored by the
European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL). The EMBL has presented
Baeuerle with the 2019 Lennart Philipson Award for his pivotal role in
developing cancer immunotherapies.
The award focuses on Baeuerle’s many contributions to the field of
immuno-oncology, including his efforts at Micromet and subsequently
Amgen where he developed bispecific antibodies known as BiTEs
(Bispecific T cell Engagers). BiTEs engage the body’s T cells to
facilitate the destruction of cancer cells. Baeuerle led the development
of Blincyto®, the first bispecific antibody approved by the FDA, for
relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
“Patrick’s contributions to the fight against cancer have been
significant and this recognition is well deserved. We are fortunate to
have his knowledge, expertise, and leadership at Cullinan as we work to
develop the next breakthroughs for patients,” said Owen Hughes, CEO at
Cullinan Oncology.
In addition to his role at Cullinan, Patrick Baeuerle is an Executive
Partner at MPM Capital. He is also the founder of MPM-funded cancer
immunotherapy companies Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP), TCR2
Therapeutics (NASDAQ GS: TCRR), iOmx Therapeutics, and Maverick
Therapeutics.
To access the EMBL announcement click
here.
About the Lennart Philipson Award
The Lennart Philipson Award (LPA) was created to honor EMBL’s second
Director General, Lennart Philipson (1982-1993). The Award recognizes
outstanding and validated contributions in translational
research in human health and/or technology innovation in the life
sciences.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology is focused on investing in and developing a highly
diversified portfolio of oncology therapeutics with a unique,
cost-efficient business model. Sourced from the Cullinan dry lab as well
as external collaborators, Cullinan’s assets are managed by a single,
highly experienced team of oncology professionals and drug developers
across a lean, capital efficient operating model. For additional
information, please visit www.cullinanoncology.com.
