Patrick E. T. Godbey, MD, FCAP, Inaugurated President of College of American Pathologists

In a ceremony at the College of American Pathologists’ (CAP) annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, Patrick E. T. Godbey, MD, FCAP, was sworn in as the 36th president of the physician and medical laboratory organization. He was elected by CAP Fellows as president-elect in the fall of 2017, during which time he has served on the Board of Governors and assumed various leadership duties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190921005003/en/

Patrick E. T. Godbey, MD, FCAP, was sworn in as the president of the College of American Pathologists at the organization's annual meeting, CAP19. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I look forward to representing our specialty in what is clearly a dynamic time for health care, and especially pathology,” says Dr. Godbey

The CAP represents the interests of pathologists—the physicians who diagnose and study diseases—through advocacy and education for their board-certified members, while also representing patients by ensuring medical laboratory safety, quality, and accuracy through laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing.

An active member of the CAP for over 25 years, Dr. Godbey has served on various committees and councils, most recently on the Council of Government and Professional Affairs and the Finance Committee. He has also served on the Board of Governors since 2011.

“The CAP’s legislative advocacy, both at the federal and state level, is an important part of what the CAP does and how we represent our many thousands of members,” says Dr. Godbey. “It’s been a focus of mine for some time and will continue to be a big part of what the organization has to accomplish in the years to come.”

He continues, “And our advocacy is not only on behalf of our members, but for our millions of patients across the country. Our recent work to stop surprise medical bills is just one example. People are healthier overall as a result of excellence in laboratory medicine.”

Dr. Godbey is the CEO, and laboratory director of Southeastern Pathology Associates; the laboratory director of Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center; and is on the clinical faculty of the Medical College of Georgia. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He first practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Brunswick, Georgia, before focusing on his anatomic and clinical pathology practice, also in Brunswick.

Dr. Godbey lives with his wife, Donna, in St. Simons, Georgia. Their daughter Elizabeth Godbey, MD, FCAP, is associate director of transfusion medicine, and associate director of apheresis at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190921005003/en/