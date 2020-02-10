Log in
Patrick J  Toomey : Toomey Seeks Tariff Relief for Allegheny Technologies

02/10/2020 | 06:23pm EST

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is asking the U.S. Department of Commerce to grant Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) relief from tariffs by approving its Section 232 exclusion applications. In a letter to Secretary Ross, Senator Toomey states that the steel and aluminum tariffs have cost ATI more than $30 million since March 2018 and threaten the livelihood of hundreds of Pennsylvanians.

'As a result of paying the punitive tariffs, ATI has been forced to operate certain facilities at unsustainable levels,' Senator Toomey said in his letter. 'I am concerned that if ATI's exclusion requests are denied or decisions are not made until early this spring, ATI may be forced to announce the closure of the Midland mill, which would directly eliminate 100 jobs and impact another 200 outside jobs that support the mill.'

Senator Toomey has repeatedly raised concerns about the growing backlog of exclusion requests at the Department of Commerce, urging prompt and fair consideration of requests submitted by Pennsylvania manufacturers.

For more, read 'Beaver County Plant May Close Due to Consequences of President Trump's Steel Tariffs '

You can read the full letter to Secretary Ross here.

Disclaimer

Patrick J. Toomey published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:22:01 UTC
