MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Patrick J  Toomey : Toomey Statement on Administration's Tariffs on Mexican Exports

05/31/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

Allentown, Pa. - U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement on the administration's decision to levy a 5% tariff on Mexican exports:

'The president is right to point out the crisis at our southern border. However, a blanket tax increase on everything Americans purchase from Mexico is the wrong remedy.

'Tariffs are a dangerous and risky economic tool. They raise the cost of products for American families, reduce market share abroad for U.S. exporters, and make our economy less competitive globally. History has shown us time and again that nobody wins a trade war: Trade is mutually beneficial, and trade restrictions, like tariffs, are mutually harmful.

'The American economy is the best it's been in 50 years - due in large part to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. However, the president's latest unilateral tax hikes puts at risk these advances. This decision also threatens to upend 25 years of duty-free treatment for products that cross the U.S.-Mexico border, and violates longstanding American commitments under NAFTA and at the World Trade Organization. For the past quarter of a century, American manufacturers have benefitted from NAFTA's zero tariff treatment to build highly integrated supply chains that span the North American continent, including in the auto industry. In the decades following NAFTA's entry into force, U.S. exports to Mexico increased over 450% and the value of U.S. investment in Mexico increased more than six-fold.

'The president's use of tax hikes on Americans as a tool to affect change in Mexican policy is misguided. It is past time for Congress to step up and reassert its Constitutional responsibility on tariffs.'

Disclaimer

Patrick J. Toomey published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:53:02 UTC
