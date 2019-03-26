Patrick J  Toomey : Toomey Statement on Green New Deal

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement after voting against the Green New Deal:

'The Green New Deal is a ridiculous proposal that would devastate the American economy. Eliminating the use of natural gas and other fossil fuels, phasing out air travel as we know it, and forcing the renovation of every building in the country is impossible and not based in reality. It also calls for a complete government takeover of America's health care system - what's 'green' about that? Of course I voted against it.'