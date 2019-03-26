Log in
Patrick J  Toomey : Toomey Statement on Green New Deal

03/26/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement after voting against the Green New Deal:

'The Green New Deal is a ridiculous proposal that would devastate the American economy. Eliminating the use of natural gas and other fossil fuels, phasing out air travel as we know it, and forcing the renovation of every building in the country is impossible and not based in reality. It also calls for a complete government takeover of America's health care system - what's 'green' about that? Of course I voted against it.'

Disclaimer

Patrick J. Toomey published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 22:39:04 UTC
