Patrick Priestner and Canada One Auto Group Comment on AutoCanada's Absurd Statement of Claim

Patrick Priestner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Canada One
Auto Group (“COAG”), today responded to the statement of claim filed by
AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ) (“AutoCanada”) against him, COAG and related
parties with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Commercial List (the
“Court”). Mr. Priestner believes that the claims are completely without
merit, and will defend himself vigorously, including exploring all legal
options against AutoCanada.
Mr. Priestner was the founder of AutoCanada, where he served as the
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 until the end of 2014,
during which time the company achieved significant growth and generated
total shareholder returns of over 700%. He then held the title of
Executive Chairman until May 2016, when he was asked to step down from
his executive role to accommodate the arrival of new leadership. In 2017
Mr. Priestner retired from AutoCanada, remaining one of the company’s
largest shareholders at the time.
As was repeatedly and thoroughly disclosed by AutoCanada to its
shareholders, during his tenure at AutoCanada Mr. Priestner acquired a
number of automobile dealerships that AutoCanada could not acquire due
to widespread restrictions on public companies’ ownership of dealerships
by many manufacturers. These purchases were specifically authorized by
AutoCanada’s Board of Directors, who determined that allowing Mr.
Priestner to do so was in the best interest of AutoCanada, and who
therefore permitted him to do so under the express terms of his
employment agreement with AutoCanada.
“I’m just as proud of my team and our record of creating value for
AutoCanada shareholders while I was CEO of AutoCanada as I am of my
consistently honest and fair dealings with the company from the day I
founded it. In contrast, the teams that have led AutoCanada since I
stepped down have overseen dramatic value destruction, which has harmed
AutoCanada shareholders immensely,” Mr. Priestner said.
“The claims now put forward by AutoCanada are absurd, and nothing more
than a desperate attempt to distract from the board and management’s
failure to create value by trying to misappropriate the dealerships that
I was expressly permitted to purchase. I look forward to presenting our
response and bringing to light this leadership team’s issues, for
shareholders, dealers and partners to fully appreciate.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005646/en/