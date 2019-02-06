Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patrick Priestner and Canada One Auto Group Comment on AutoCanada's Absurd Statement of Claim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:55pm EST

Patrick Priestner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Canada One Auto Group (“COAG”), today responded to the statement of claim filed by AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ) (“AutoCanada”) against him, COAG and related parties with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Commercial List (the “Court”). Mr. Priestner believes that the claims are completely without merit, and will defend himself vigorously, including exploring all legal options against AutoCanada.

Mr. Priestner was the founder of AutoCanada, where he served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 until the end of 2014, during which time the company achieved significant growth and generated total shareholder returns of over 700%. He then held the title of Executive Chairman until May 2016, when he was asked to step down from his executive role to accommodate the arrival of new leadership. In 2017 Mr. Priestner retired from AutoCanada, remaining one of the company’s largest shareholders at the time.

As was repeatedly and thoroughly disclosed by AutoCanada to its shareholders, during his tenure at AutoCanada Mr. Priestner acquired a number of automobile dealerships that AutoCanada could not acquire due to widespread restrictions on public companies’ ownership of dealerships by many manufacturers. These purchases were specifically authorized by AutoCanada’s Board of Directors, who determined that allowing Mr. Priestner to do so was in the best interest of AutoCanada, and who therefore permitted him to do so under the express terms of his employment agreement with AutoCanada.

“I’m just as proud of my team and our record of creating value for AutoCanada shareholders while I was CEO of AutoCanada as I am of my consistently honest and fair dealings with the company from the day I founded it. In contrast, the teams that have led AutoCanada since I stepped down have overseen dramatic value destruction, which has harmed AutoCanada shareholders immensely,” Mr. Priestner said.

“The claims now put forward by AutoCanada are absurd, and nothing more than a desperate attempt to distract from the board and management’s failure to create value by trying to misappropriate the dealerships that I was expressly permitted to purchase. I look forward to presenting our response and bringing to light this leadership team’s issues, for shareholders, dealers and partners to fully appreciate.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : launches technology platform aimed at SMEs
AQ
02:25pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SportsNet LA and KTLA 5 to Simulcast Ten Los Angeles Dodgers Games During the 2019 Season
PU
02:25pMICROSOFT : joins the OpenChain community to help drive open source compliance
PU
02:25pBANCO SANTANDER : S.A. informs that has carried out a placement of preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of the Bank
PU
02:25pVOYAGEUR MINERALS : IIROC Trading Halt - VM
AQ
02:25pApple Rush Company, Inc. appoints former NFL great Leonard Marshall to advisory board and brand ambassador
GL
02:23pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Host Webinar on How to Accelerate RPA Programs
PR
02:23pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR TS, TDOC, GSM AND SVXY : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:22pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Uzbekistan to be renamed, to increase exports
AQ
02:22pFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : launches technology platform aimed at SMEs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
4NASDAQ : Tech Rally Puts Nasdaq on Cusp of Exiting Bear Market
5CYBG : CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.