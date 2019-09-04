Patrick Trostle Joins Moses & Singer as Chair of High Yield & Distressed Debt Group

Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Patrick J. Trostle as a partner in the Business Reorganization, Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights practice. With more than 25 years of experience in complex and high-profile restructurings, litigation, transactions and compliance matters, Trostle will also lead the firm’s new High Yield, Distressed Debt, and Special Situations Fund Group.

Trostle has represented debtors and official creditors’ committees in cross-border cases, as well as investment funds, derivatives counterparties, insurance companies, banks, multinational corporations, trustees, and examiners in some of the largest insolvency cases ever filed. His extensive distressed debt experience includes acting as advisor to some of the world’s largest hedge funds. His clients have included the court-appointed examiner in Lehman Brothers’ chapter 11 case, an ad hoc committee of RMBS holders in Ambac’s insurance insolvency proceeding, US noteholders in FSIA litigation against Anglo Irish Bank, the debtors in General Motors’ and Nextel International's respective chapter 11 cases, a repo counterparty in Orange County’s chapter 9 case, and the official creditors’ committee in NRG Energy’s chapter 11 case.

“With predictions of economic headwinds on the horizon, Patrick’s arrival to the firm comes at the right time. He is widely recognized for his deep distressed debt and cross-border experience, as well as his transactional and litigation skills,” said Alan Kolod, Chairman of the firm’s Management Committee and a partner in the bankruptcy practice. “These skills make Patrick a valuable asset to our team and our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him.”

“Moses & Singer’s broad range of services provides an ideal platform for me to expand my practice. I look forward to working with this talented group of lawyers,” said Trostle

Trostle was most recently a partner in the Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice at Thompson & Knight LLP after spending a decade as chair of Jenner & Block’s New York Restructuring and Bankruptcy Practice. He received his J.D. from the Vermont Law School and his B.A. with honors from Trinity College; he also attended the University of Oxford, were he studied philosophy, politics, economics and history.

Moses & Singer’s Business Reorganization, Bankruptcy, and Creditors’ Rights practice is engaged in national and international matters across all industries. Attorneys have extensive experience in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings pending throughout the United States, as well cross-border insolvencies and in proceedings under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code, playing significant roles in major cases throughout the United States, South America, Europe, and Asia.

About Moses & Singer

Since 1919, Moses & Singer LLP has represented diverse businesses and successful individuals and their families. Among the firm's broad array of U.S. and international clients are industry leaders in banking and finance, entertainment, media, real estate, healthcare, and advertising and communication. The firm's attorneys advise clients on complex transactions that involve financing, securities, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, intellectual property and digital media, fiduciary and tax issues. They are advocates in commercial, real estate and intellectual property litigation, white-collar criminal cases, family disputes and business reorganizations and bankruptcies. The firm’s single office in the Chrysler Building in New York City fosters an environment of collaboration and teamwork, providing clients enhanced personal service and value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005775/en/