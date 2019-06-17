Log in
Patrick Y. Shim Named Managing Director of Mirae Asset Securities and Investments (USA), LLC

0
06/17/2019

Mirae Asset Securities and Investments (USA), Inc. announced today the appointment of Patrick Y. Shim as Managing Director of Investments. Mr. Shim will focus on private equity and late-stage venture capital investments, as well as the firm’s strategic investment opportunities.

Patrick Shim served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Administration at Hana Financial, Inc., a diversified financial services firm. Prior to the position, he served as the firm’s Head of Strategic Business Division. As a member of Hana Financial’s senior management, Mr. Shim was responsible for the firm’s corporate strategy, planning, restructuring, and investments.

Mr. Shim started his career at Ridgestone Corporation, an investment firm specializing in middle-market private equity, venture capital, and real estate investments. He then worked for Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., and later for Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, advising both domestic and international ultra-high-net-worth and family office clients, as well as select corporate and institutional clients. Mr. Shim also served as principal at Bluepine Associates, LLC, where he advised a number of global conglomerates with cross-border corporate strategy and investments, and participated in venture capital and private equity investments.

Patrick Shim studied economics at Claremont McKenna College and previously served as chair of the Claremont McKenna College Alumni Association’s Los Angeles Chapter. He also has served on the board of directors of Foothill Family Service, a non-profit organization founded in 1926, with over 300 staff members serving nearly 24,000 people every year.

Mirae Asset Securities & Investments (USA), LLC

Mirae Asset Securities & Investments (USA), LLC is an institutional investment management firm based in Los Angeles, California and part of the global financial conglomerate, Mirae Asset Financial Group, based in South Korea.

Mirae Asset Financial Group

Founded in 1997, Mirae Asset Financial Group (“Mirae Asset”) provides comprehensive investment services to clients worldwide – including asset management, wealth management, investment banking, and life insurance. Today, Mirae Asset has a presence in fourteen countries and the group’s managed assets exceed $400 billion.


© Business Wire 2019
