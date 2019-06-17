Patrick Y. Shim Named Managing Director of Mirae Asset Securities and Investments (USA), LLC

Mirae Asset Securities and Investments (USA), Inc. announced today the
appointment of Patrick Y. Shim as Managing Director of Investments. Mr.
Shim will focus on private equity and late-stage venture capital
investments, as well as the firm’s strategic investment opportunities.
Patrick Shim served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and
Administration at Hana Financial, Inc., a diversified financial services
firm. Prior to the position, he served as the firm’s Head of Strategic
Business Division. As a member of Hana Financial’s senior management,
Mr. Shim was responsible for the firm’s corporate strategy, planning,
restructuring, and investments.
Mr. Shim started his career at Ridgestone Corporation, an investment
firm specializing in middle-market private equity, venture capital, and
real estate investments. He then worked for Citigroup Global Markets,
Inc., and later for Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, advising both domestic
and international ultra-high-net-worth and family office clients, as
well as select corporate and institutional clients. Mr. Shim also served
as principal at Bluepine Associates, LLC, where he advised a number of
global conglomerates with cross-border corporate strategy and
investments, and participated in venture capital and private equity
investments.
Patrick Shim studied economics at Claremont McKenna College and
previously served as chair of the Claremont McKenna College Alumni
Association’s Los Angeles Chapter. He also has served on the board of
directors of Foothill Family Service, a non-profit organization founded
in 1926, with over 300 staff members serving nearly 24,000 people every
year.
Mirae Asset Securities & Investments (USA), LLC
Mirae Asset Securities & Investments (USA), LLC is an institutional
investment management firm based in Los Angeles, California and part of
the global financial conglomerate, Mirae Asset Financial Group, based in
South Korea.
Mirae Asset Financial Group
Founded in 1997, Mirae Asset Financial Group (“Mirae Asset”) provides
comprehensive investment services to clients worldwide – including asset
management, wealth management, investment banking, and life insurance.
Today, Mirae Asset has a presence in fourteen countries and the group’s
managed assets exceed $400 billion.
