Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patriot Expands Property and Casualty Capabilities With Addition of Bagatta Associates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:09am EST

Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (“Patriot”), one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of Bagatta Associates (“Bagatta”) to the Patriot platform. The partnership with Bagatta significantly bolsters Patriot’s existing property and casualty insurance capabilities and supports the platform’s continued expansion into the greater New York City marketplace.

Founded by CEO Frank Bagatta in 1975 in Smithtown, Long Island, Bagatta Associates is a full-service commercial and personal lines insurance agency. President and COO Amanda Bagatta leads a passionate team of nineteen insurance professionals dedicated to serving the Long Island community and beyond. For over forty years, Bagatta has served its clients’ needs through pragmatic, cost-effective insurance solutions designed to cover a range of individuals and businesses; the firm boasts particular expertise in the real estate, construction, fuel oil, wholesale/manufacturer/distributor, automotive and pharmaceutical industries.

“I’ve been working in the insurance industry for more than 45 years and was immediately impressed with Patriot’s growth-minded philosophy and track record of operational excellence,” said Frank Bagatta. “It was important for us to find a partner with a customer-centric approach that respects our history and culture, and we are thrilled to have found that with Patriot.”

“At Bagatta, we are highly motivated to provide our customers with the best service experience and most comprehensive coverage, for businesses and for families,” said Amanda Bagatta. “Patriot shares those values and provides us with the tools and resources necessary to take our business to the next level. We are excited to partner with the Patriot team on this next phase of growth.”

“Building a world-class business requires world-class talent, and that’s what Frank and Mandy have assembled,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “I am thrilled to welcome the Bagatta team and their clients to the Patriot family.”

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services
Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. With over 500 professionals operating in 48 locations across 13 states, Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot’s unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aTAB Bank Provides Transportation Company in Minnesota with a $9 Million Revolving Credit Facility
GL
09:20aNASDAQ : Etteplan Oyj - Managers' Transactions
PU
09:20aCARUBE COPPER : Finalizes Acquisition of Latin America Resource Group Secures High Quality Copper- Gold Project in Peru
PU
09:20aROYAL DSM : DSM appoints new EVP Materials and member of the Executive Committee
PU
09:20aHEXTAR GLOBAL BHD : Others hextar global berhad declares second interim dividend for fy2019
PU
09:20aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Successfully On-Boards Liontrust to its New Investment Operations Platform
PU
09:20aHEXTAR GLOBAL BHD : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2019
PU
09:20aBATTELLE : Names New Leaders of Education/Philanthropy, Human Resources
BU
09:18aSAFE SYSTEMS : Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's List of Georgia's 20 Largest Fintech Companies
BU
09:18aJABIL : Provides COVID-19 Business Update
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
3Oil steadies above $56 as supply constraints counter virus fears
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group