Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patriot National Bancorp : 8th Annual Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament on June 22nd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

8th Annual Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament on June 22nd

Halloween Yacht Club Presents Annual Fishing Tournament Where 100% of Proceeds go to Wounded Veterans - Over $53,000 Already Raised

Over 200 fishermen, disabled military veterans and their families will participate in the 8th annual Halloween Yacht Club Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Patriot Bank N.A. To register or donate contact: pbuzzeo48@aol.com, 203-559-5205 or Thomas Costanzo TDC102@aol.com (203) 223-2314 or visit us on the web at www.hooksforheroes.us or HYC.net

The fundraising goal for 2019 is $25,000.00. A total of $53,000 has been raised in the initial seven years of the fundraiser.

'Our Stamford Hooks for Heroes is one of the most successful fishing tournaments for a cause in the nation and is being replicated elsewhere,' said event chair Pat Buzzeo.

100% of all entry fees, sponsorships and donations will support the Disabled American Veterans Stamford Chapter 13's Operation Gift Card project, which benefits patients and their families at Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital, in Bethesda, Maryland.

The military men and women use these gift cards to buy personal items they need from the Base Post Exchange.

'Stamford is the birthplace of Hooks for Heroes, a great event that brings our community together to support disabled veterans who have put America first,' said Richard Muskus Jr., Patriot Bank President. 'Patriot Bank deeply and wholeheartedly supports America's veterans and is incredibly honored to give back and support this local tournament.'

Tournament participants will compete in two different fishing categories: largest bluefish and largest bass, both by weight. Local veterans, as well as patients on leave from Walter Reed, accompanied by their families will participate.

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2019

Location: Halloween Yacht Club (HYC) 10 Seaview Avenue, Stamford, Connecticut.

  • 5:15 AM: Pre-Tournament breakfast
  • 6:00 AM: Tournament Begins, Contestants and Disabled Veterans
  • 1:00 PM: Weigh-In for Largest Fish Caught
  • 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM: Ceremonies, Raffles, Food Buffet, and Live Music

Click here to read the original article.

Disclaimer

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 15:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pAXIS AUTO FINANCE : to Lower Borrowing Costs by 46% through a New Syndicate Credit Facility
AQ
12:21pBLUEBERRIES MEDICAL : to Acquire Cannabis Cultivation, Processing & Manufacturing Rights for 3.2 Million Square Foot Property in Argentina
AQ
12:21pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in EIA Data
DJ
12:20pBEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY : Annual Results of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (in PDF)
PU
12:20pUDG HEALTHCARE : Directorate Changes
PU
12:20pNIKE : Air Max 2019 Collaborations — atmos CLOT Heron Preston Cactus Plant Flea Market
PU
12:20pCISCO : 6 Ways Webex Makes Meetings Experiences Amazing
PU
12:20pUNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pFORTUNE MINERALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - FT (all issues)
AQ
12:19pBOEING : FAA says oversight needs to 'evolve' after Boeing crashes
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5TCL CORPORATION : China stocks rally on investor optimism, but corporate earnings lag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.