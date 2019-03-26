Patriot National Bancorp : 8th Annual Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament on June 22nd

8th Annual Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament on June 22nd

Halloween Yacht Club Presents Annual Fishing Tournament Where 100% of Proceeds go to Wounded Veterans - Over $53,000 Already Raised

Over 200 fishermen, disabled military veterans and their families will participate in the 8th annual Halloween Yacht Club Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Patriot Bank N.A. To register or donate contact: pbuzzeo48@aol.com, 203-559-5205 or Thomas Costanzo TDC102@aol.com (203) 223-2314 or visit us on the web at www.hooksforheroes.us or HYC.net

The fundraising goal for 2019 is $25,000.00. A total of $53,000 has been raised in the initial seven years of the fundraiser.

'Our Stamford Hooks for Heroes is one of the most successful fishing tournaments for a cause in the nation and is being replicated elsewhere,' said event chair Pat Buzzeo.

100% of all entry fees, sponsorships and donations will support the Disabled American Veterans Stamford Chapter 13's Operation Gift Card project, which benefits patients and their families at Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital, in Bethesda, Maryland.

The military men and women use these gift cards to buy personal items they need from the Base Post Exchange.

'Stamford is the birthplace of Hooks for Heroes, a great event that brings our community together to support disabled veterans who have put America first,' said Richard Muskus Jr., Patriot Bank President. 'Patriot Bank deeply and wholeheartedly supports America's veterans and is incredibly honored to give back and support this local tournament.'

Tournament participants will compete in two different fishing categories: largest bluefish and largest bass, both by weight. Local veterans, as well as patients on leave from Walter Reed, accompanied by their families will participate.

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2019

Location: Halloween Yacht Club (HYC) 10 Seaview Avenue, Stamford, Connecticut.

5:15 AM: Pre-Tournament breakfast

6:00 AM: Tournament Begins, Contestants and Disabled Veterans

1:00 PM: Weigh-In for Largest Fish Caught

1:30 PM - 4:30 PM: Ceremonies, Raffles, Food Buffet, and Live Music

Click here to read the original article.