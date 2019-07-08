Patriot National Bancorp : Bank Announces New Leader For Orange Branch

Patriot Bank has announced the promotion of Hector J. Morales to vice president/branch manager to lead its Orange office located at 7 Old Tavern Rd.

With over 20 years of community banking experience, including serving as assistant branch manager in the Westport Branch and interim branch manager and assistant vice president in the Orange branch, Morales expects to continue working hand-in-hand with the local business and the consumer banking communities to help address all of their financial needs.

'Patriot Bank is excited for Hector Morales to take on this new expanded leadership role. He has proven to be a great asset to Patriot Bank and to our customers all across New Haven County,' said Christopher Johnson, Patriot Bank's senior vice president and director of branch banking.

Morales is a member of the Orange Chamber of Commerce and a former member of the Milford Kiwanis. He was born and raised in Connecticut and enjoys spending time with his family. In his spare time, Morales DJs special occasions including non-profit events and weddings.

'Working to support the needs of Patriot Bank customers has been amazingly fulfilling. Each and every day we can have an impact, be that by helping finance the launch of a new entrepreneurs dream or to help a family plan for a more secure financial future,' Morales said.

'Orange is a great community and I look forward to playing a larger part of its growth success for years to come.'