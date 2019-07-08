Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patriot National Bancorp : Bank Announces New Leader For Orange Branch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:43pm EDT
Patriot Bank Announces New Leader For Orange Branch

Patriot Bank has announced the promotion of Hector J. Morales to vice president/branch manager to lead its Orange office located at 7 Old Tavern Rd.

With over 20 years of community banking experience, including serving as assistant branch manager in the Westport Branch and interim branch manager and assistant vice president in the Orange branch, Morales expects to continue working hand-in-hand with the local business and the consumer banking communities to help address all of their financial needs.

'Patriot Bank is excited for Hector Morales to take on this new expanded leadership role. He has proven to be a great asset to Patriot Bank and to our customers all across New Haven County,' said Christopher Johnson, Patriot Bank's senior vice president and director of branch banking.

Morales is a member of the Orange Chamber of Commerce and a former member of the Milford Kiwanis. He was born and raised in Connecticut and enjoys spending time with his family. In his spare time, Morales DJs special occasions including non-profit events and weddings.

'Working to support the needs of Patriot Bank customers has been amazingly fulfilling. Each and every day we can have an impact, be that by helping finance the launch of a new entrepreneurs dream or to help a family plan for a more secure financial future,' Morales said.

'Orange is a great community and I look forward to playing a larger part of its growth success for years to come.'

Topics: Bank Updates, News

Disclaimer

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 18:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
03:31pCOSTAR : to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 on July 23, 2019
BU
03:31pSunGen Pharma Receives Sixth ANDA Approval from US FDA
GL
03:30pUnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Recent Earthquakes in California
BU
03:28pBEAUCE GLD F : Gold Fields Enhances Historical Maps of The Largest Placer Gold Mines in Eastern Canada
AQ
03:28pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : and Lincoln Tech unveil four classrooms in Connecticut and Maryland as continuation of workforce development partnership
PU
03:26pTERRASCEND : Canopy Rivers Portfolio Company Terrascend Receives Cannabis Oil Sales Licence in Canada
AQ
03:26pCANOPY RIVERS : Portfolio Company Terrascend Receives Cannabis Oil Sales Licence in Canada
PR
03:25pGenmab Announces Positive Topline Results in the Phase II GRIFFIN Study of Transplant Eligible, Newly Diagnosed Patients with Multiple Myeloma Treated with Daratumumab in Combination with Lenalidomide, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone
GL
03:23pSAVE THE DATE : 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
2MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : U.S. Banks Rush in as European Banks Stumble
4KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
5SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark push back takeover deadline in $4.3 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About