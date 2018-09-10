Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patriot National Bancorp : Evarito’s Mexican Kitchen & Bar latest addition to thriving SoNo scene

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

By Kevin Zimmerman - September 8, 2018

Restaurateur Christian Burns decided to try something different with his fifth eatery: Mexican food.

That may not seem all that unusual; Norwalk, where his Evarito's Mexican Kitchen and Bar recently opened, is home to a plethora of such restaurants. But Burns is promising a modern twist on Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, along with an impressively rich décor that includes an outdoor patio, open kitchen, 'grand tequila bar' and soon a rooftop bar with views of the Long Island Sound.

'I wanted to do something different in South Norwalk, which has really grown over the past few years,' said Burns, whose SKAL Restaurant Group also operates The Ginger Man in Greenwich and three Cask Republic restaurants in New Haven, Stamford and near Evarito's 14-16 Main St. location in SoNo.

'I spent a lot of years in Texas when I was in college, working in different restaurants and bars down there, and I fell in love with Tex-Mex,' Burns said. 'I also took some trips to Mexico and fell in love with it. I've wanted to do something like this for years and felt the time was finally right.'

He said the cuisine at Evarito's will be different from the 'so-called Tex-Mex' available at other dining spots, with an emphasis both on authentic recipes and unique dishes like 'Mayan Pork Rib' and 'Steak Vampiro' alongside the expected array of tacos, enchiladas and fajitas.

The restaurant - its name is the moniker he and his wife gave to their son, Everett - also features a 'grand tequila bar,' which specializes in a variety of margaritas as well as other drinks.

'The bar itself is pretty grand,' Burns said. 'It's 30 feet long, backed by a really tall, beautiful mirror - it really carries the room.'

For all its high-end trappings, he emphasized that his newest restaurant 'is here for everyone. People can come in after work for a drink, a couple of tacos and a quick margarita, or they can have the full dining experience and make a full evening of it.'

Burns also credited Patriot Bank, headquartered in Stamford, with helping make Evarito's a reality. 'They've truly been amazing,' he said of the bank, which has worked with SKAL for nearly 10 years. 'They made the financing process - not 'simple,' but easier for us to work with them so that we could focus mainly on the business.'

'There's a level of confidence we have with Christian, having worked with him so much in the past,' Patriot Bank President Richard Muskus Jr. said. 'Unless you can leverage off the success of another restaurant, a restaurant is not necessarily attractive to a bank in terms of securing a loan. With (something like SKAL), you can afford the short-term losses that come with opening a restaurant via your other restaurants.'

Muskus also credited Burns with knowing 'how to create an ambience. He pays a lot of attention to detail to make it stand out. And he has a loyal customer base (through his other eateries) - it's something he relies on. He can get people to try something different and make sure they'll come back.'

'Christian came to us about a year ago,' said Jennifer Cutrali, a Patriot Bank vice president and director of portfolio management. 'What attracted us was not only his past experience with us, but also that he was looking to get outside of the pub-style model that he has at his other restaurants - its focus is on authentic Mexican food. And his success with his other restaurants fit into what we look for, so our approval process was pretty straightforward.'

Click here to read the original article.

Disclaimer

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 20:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:07pAMC : An emmy for megan to air on ifc despite stunning upset
PU
11:07pVIACOM : Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos Details Studio’s “Renaissance”
PU
11:05pOil steadies as U.S. inventory concerns curb gains
RE
11:05pOil steadies as U.S. inventory concerns curb gains
RE
11:05pCBTX, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05pHELIX BIOPHARMA CORP. : Closes Private Placement
AQ
11:04pGENERAL MOTORS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:03pHouston-Based Company Ready to Respond to Category 4 Hurricane Florence
BU
11:02pLE CHATEAU : From work to life
PU
11:02pCORRECTION : Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares Third Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.129 Per Share
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2WINDELN DE SE : WINDELN.DE SE: windeln.de SE and COO Jürgen Vedie mutually agreed to terminate service contrac..
3TESLA : CYBORG DREAMS: AI brain plug-in coming says Musk
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
5UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.