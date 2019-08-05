Patron Complaints Accepted on PA Gaming Control Board Website

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board ("PGCB") is reminding the public of the availability of online forms that would allow consumers to file complaints and disputes for both land-based and interactive gaming.

The Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act ("the Act") charges the Gaming Control Board with the duty of investigating all potential non-criminal violations of the Act including complaints and disputes alleged by patrons.

A complaint is a difference of opinion between the licensed gaming entity and the patron, which does not involve money or items of value. A dispute is a claim for a specific amount of cash or merchandise.

Patrons that have a complaint or a dispute with a licensed gaming entity in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania may request that the Board investigate such complaint or dispute. All patron complaints and disputes are taken very seriously by the Board with each complaint assigned a case number and an investigator.

Any criminal violations of the Act alleged by a patron will be referred to the Pennsylvania State Police for investigation.

The Board does note that in order to file a complaint or dispute involving interactive gaming, the patron must first file a complaint or dispute with the interactive gaming provider. This is critical since the PGCB's interactive form will require entry of a complaint number generated by the interactive gaming provider when you file with them.

A patron can file a dispute or complaint within 30 calendar days of the incident by accurately completing the appropriate electronic form that can be accessed on the Board's web site, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, under the "Gaming" tab on the homepage. Additionally, patrons can continue to file a complaint in person with a Gaming Control Board Casino Compliance Representative at any Pennsylvania casino.

All information is confidential, and a patron who files a complaint will receive notification of the Board's receipt of the Gaming Dispute/Complaint form by e-mail.

Questions or comments regarding gaming disputes or complaints can be directed to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board at casinocomplaints@pa.gov.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at nine locations and through four online outlets; fantasy sports contests, and; video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops and online games at airports, both expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

