Patterns in invoicing currency in global trade 0 08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Emine Boz, Camila Casas, Georgios Georgiadis, Gita Gopinath, Helena Le Mezo, Arnaud Mehl, Tra Nguyen Working Paper Series Patterns in invoicing currency in global trade No 2456 / August 2020 Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB. Abstract This paper presents the most comprehensive and up-to-date panel data set of invoicing currencies in global trade. It provides data on the shares of exports and imports invoiced in US dollars, euros, and other currencies for more than 100 countries since 1990. The evidence from these data con rms ndings from earlier research regarding the globally dominant role of the US dollar in invoicing { despite the comparatively smaller role of the US in global trade { and the overall stability of invoicing currency patterns. But the evidence also points to several novel stylised facts. First, both the US dollar and the euro have been increasingly used for invoicing even as the share of global trade accounted for by the US and the euro area has declined. Second, the euro is used as a vehicle currency in parts of Africa, and some European countries have seen signi cant shifts toward euro invoicing. And third, as suggested by the dominant currency paradigm, countries invoicing more in US dollars (euros) tend to experience greater US dollar (euro) exchange rate pass-through to their import prices; also, their trade volumes are more sensitive to uctuations in these exchange rates. JEL Classication: F14; F31; F44 Keywords: invoicing currency of trade, dominant currency paradigm, exchange rate pass-through ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 1 Introduction Recent literature in international macroeconomics departs from the standard open- economy framework under which export prices are set in the producer's currency, and it postulates a dominant currency paradigm whereby export prices are instead set in a so-called vehicle currency (Gopinath, 2015; Gopinath et al., 2020). A key observation underlying this paradigm is that most global trade transactions are invoiced in just a few currencies { most often the US dollar, sometimes the euro { regardless of the countries involved in the transaction. It is critical to establish whether more recent and comprehensive data support this observation, since the predictions of the dominant currency paradigm dier from those of the standard producer currency pricing along several dimensions: the impact of exchange rate movements, the conduct of monetary policy, and the international spillovers of monetary policy from countries that issue a dominant currency. Against this background, we assemble the most comprehensive and up-to-date panel data set of trade invoicing currency patterns for major currencies. The data set provides the respective annual shares of exports and imports invoiced in US dollars, euros, home currencies, and other currencies for 102 countries over the period from 1990 to 2019.1 Overall, the countries in our data set account for about 75% of global trade. Although coverage is sparse for the 1990s, it is quite comprehensive in more recent periods; overall, we have nearly 1,200 country-year observations each for imports and exports. We obtain the data from ocial sources through the websites of and data requests sent to central banks, statistics oces and customs/revenue authorities. Our data set covers a diverse sample of countries. It includes 40 countries from Europe, 20 from Asia, 22 from Africa, 11 from Latin America, 4 from Oceania, 3 from the Middle East, and 2 from North America. The country coverage is also diverse in terms of income levels: 35 countries are advanced economies, and the remaining 67 are emerging market and developing economies. The substantial improvement in cross- country coverage of trade invoicing data, which is this paper's main contribution, is essential to fostering further research in international macroeconomics. For instance, Ito and Chinn (2014) note that, in contrast to the relatively rich theoretical literature on the choice of currency for trade invoicing, the empirical literature is thin. The paucity of empirical literature is due to data availability" (p. 8). Our data set's broad time-series coverage allows us to document several stylised facts about the evolution of global and regional trade invoicing. The data conrm pre- 1The data used in this paper are those available by June 2020. The publicly available database will be updated periodically and may contain additional information. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 2 vious ndings (see e.g. Gopinath, 2015) on the US dollar's dominance and on the overall stability of invoicing currency patterns in global trade; however, they also reveal a number of novel stylised facts. First, the data indicate that dollar and euro invoicing have both increased over time { despite the decline in the share of global trade accounted for by the US and the euro area (EA). Moreover, the data indicate notable changes in invoicing currency patterns for several countries in speci c circumstances. In particular, we nd that countries that joined the EA or the European Union (EU), EU candidate countries, and other European countries have experienced marked increases in the use of the euro as an invoicing currency { increases that typically occurred at the expense of the dollar. These ndings are consistent with the theoretical literature's emphasis (see Gopinath and Stein, 2018; Mukhin, 2018) on the role of history, path dependence, and nonlinearities in the choice of a trade invoicing currency, including discrete events such as the establishment of currency unions and episodes of comprehensive institutional integration. In order to illustrate the usefulness of the data set, we follow the existing literature and explore the role of vehicle currency invoicing for exchange rate pass-through to import prices and trade volumes. Combining our new data set on invoicing currency patterns with expanded and updated data sets for both trade price and volume indices, we nd the pass-through to import prices and trade volumes from uctuations in US dollar exchange rates to be higher than from uctuations in the bilateral exchange rate between the importer's and the exporter's currencies. These ndings con rm the results of Gopinath et al. (2020), who conduct similar analyses on a smaller sample. Our paper is related to earlier e orts on assembling cross-country data sets of trade invoicing currency patterns. We contribute to this literature along several dimensions. Compared with Gopinath (2015), our data set includes twice as many countries and, perhaps more importantly, also a time dimension. Relative to other earlier data sets { such as Kamps (2006), Goldberg and Tille (2008), and Ito and Chinn (2014) { ours covers 2{4 times as many countries and has more systematic coverage over time.2 It is noteworthy that, as compared with Gopinath (2015), Kamps (2006), Goldberg and Tille (2008), and Ito and Chinn (2014), our data set contains information on a much larger number of emerging market and developing economies, for which vehicle currency use is more relevant. Finally, we improve data quality for EU countries signi cantly 2The data set of Kamps (2006) includes 43 countries but only up until 2005; it was subsequently updated by Lafarguette (2015) to cover the period through 2015. The data set of Goldberg and Tille (2008) includes 24 countries up until 2003; that of Ito and Chinn (2014), 50 countries but only up until 2012; and that of Gopinath (2015), 51 countries through 2015. The data are typically available from the early or late 1990s. The exceptions are Goldberg and Tille (2008) and Ito and Chinn (2014), who have some (very limited) observations for the 1970s. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 3 over existing data sets by exploiting internal European Central Bank (ECB) information to ensure that denitions of invoicing currency data are harmonised with regard to trading partner composition. This contribution is important because European countries account for a large share of our and earlier country samples.3 The rest of this paper proceeds as follows. In Section 2, we present our global panel data set of trade invoicing currency patterns; we also explain our data collection process, discuss properties of the data, and document several stylised facts across countries and over time. Section 3 documents the results of exchange rate pass-through regressions. We conclude in Section 4 with a brief summary. A new data set of global trade invoicing currency patterns 2.1 Data collection process Information on the invoicing currency in trade is in general recorded and compiled by national customs/revenue authorities. Depending on country-specic circumstances, this information may then be routinely disseminated to national statistics oces and central banks. Given the resulting diversity across countries in the location and accessibility of invoicing currency data, we follow a three{pronged approach in the data collection process.4 First, for EU countries we rely on the annual data collection exercise on trade invoicing currency patterns carried out for the ECB's annual report on the International Role of the Euro (IRE; see e.g. European Central Bank, 2019); we also use data saved in non{publicly available ECB archives that are no longer reported by national authorities and that were never published in ECB reports.5 Second, for non-EU countries we search online for publicly available information on trade invoicing currency. Third, for non- EU countries that do not post such data online { which constitute the majority of countries { we contact national authorities and request trade invoicing currency data for their respective jurisdictions. In particular, we contact governors' oces and senior ocials in the statistics, pay- 3One challenge when working with European data is that countries often report invoicing shares only for trade with outside the EU or the EA. Proxying invoicing shares in trade vis-a-vis the rest of the world based on these requires additional assumptions. 4Note that we build our data set from scratch with the exception of only a few cases, in which we rely on data from Kamps (2006) and Lafarguette (2015). 5Not all data available to the ECB are always published as reports typically focus on particular themes and are subject to space constraints. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 4 ments and international departments of central banks in Europe, the Western Hemi- sphere, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with a formal request for time-series data on their respective countries' trade invoicing currency shares. We rst contact central banks because they are the IMF's and especially the ECB's most natural counterparts. If we do not receive a response or if the invoicing currency data is not available from central banks, we turn to ministries of nance, statistics oces, and customs/revenue authorities. In many cases, if invoicing currency data are not readily available then we ask national authorities to compile them for us { provided the data needed for compilation are available. Notwithstanding the extensive inter-institutional relationships between the IMF/ECB and national authorities, a challenging component of this data collection exercise is identifying the relevant contact points. For that purpose, we leverage a broad range of formal and informal contacts maintained at the ECB, the IMF, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the African Development Bank, the African Association of Central Banks, the Asian Development Bank, the Bank for International Settlements, and the South East Asian Central Banks Centre. Overall, we contact national authorities of some 120 countries between July 2019 and June 2020 with requests for sharing information on their trade's currency of invoicing. The data for more than half of the countries in our data set are obtained through such requests. 2.2 General data properties and denitions It would be ideal if the data we receive were consistent in all relevant dimensions: definitions of the data over time; the coverage of currencies, goods, and trading partners; whether the data represent invoicing or rather payment/settlement currency; the scope of data coverage (i.e., whether they capture the universe of all trade transactions or merely a survey-generated subset); the methods of aggregating individual transaction{ level data; and the treatment of re-exports. There is, unfortunately, no common international standard { comparable, for instance, to the IMF Balance of Payments Manual conventions { to ensure a harmonised reporting of trade invoicing currency data in all of these respects.6 One must bear in mind that the lack of harmonised data across countries and over time has also aicted earlier eorts that assembled cross-country data sets of trade invoicing currency patterns. As a result, our data sometimes dier across countries and even within a country over time. For example: following previous research, we use information on payment/ In fact, for the update of the 6 th edition of the Balance of Payments Manual international trade classied by currency has been included as one of the research topics. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 5 settlement currency for countries for which information on invoicing currency patterns is not available.7;8 To the extent that we have the relevant information, we document these country-specic features of the data in Table A.1 in Appendix A. 2.3 Potential alternative data sources It is worth discussing potential alternative sources for invoicing currency information, such as trade nance data or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT; used by Bahaj and Reis, 2020, among others). First, SWIFT is a network that enables nancial institutions to send and receive messages on nan- cial transactions to and from one another in a secure and harmonised manner. Yet SWIFT neither clears or settles payments nor is it directly involved in the transfer of funds. Instead, SWIFT messages amount to payment orders settled via correspondent accounts that banks hold with each other. The most limiting aspect of SWIFT data for the purpose of constructing a trade invoicing currency data set is the diculty of distinguishing between payment orders that concern trade and those that concern other transactions.9 Further work is needed to assess how much of the universe of trade transactions is captured by SWIFT data. Trade nance data can be an alternative source of information on invoicing currency patterns. Yet one problem that arises is that the availability of trade nance data is fragmentary (Committee on the Global Financial System, 2014). A second problem is that the use of trade nance is heterogeneous across countries in a way that could bias the sample. For example, Schmidt-Eisenlohr (2013) shows that the optimal design of trade nance depends on the exporter and importer countries' relative costs of contract enforcement and nancing. So for similar nancing costs, exports to a country with weak enforcement should be paid using cash in advance; whereas countries with stronger enforcement should be supplied through open accounts. When rms in countries with weak contract enforcement trade with each other, bank nance (as supplied by letters of credit) is preferable, because it resolves commitment problems Information on the currency composition of trade payments/settlements is typically recorded by central banks based on input from banks in the context of compiling balance-of-payments statistics.

8 Figure B.1 in Appendix B presents a comparison for the three countries in our data set for which we have information on both invoicing and payments/settlement currency.

9 For example: although Bahaj and Reis (2020) are interested in trade invoicing currency, they focus on message types MT 103 and MT 202 { which cover single-customer and bank-to-bank payment message types. The baseline employed by Bahaj and Reis does not incorporate message type MT 400, which is a message from a bank, acting on behalf of an importer, conrming to a bank acting on behalf of an exporter that payment has been made by the importer (the actual payments backing MT 400 are recorded separately in SWIFT as message types MT 202 or MT 103). Indeed, the reason Bahaj and Reis do not use MT 400 messages in their baseline is that not every payment for international trade involves an MT 400 message. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 6 on both sides. Against this background, one concern with trade nance data and their availability is selection bias at the country level. In addition, it is not clear whether the currency in which trade nance is denominated coincides with the trade invoicing currency. 2.4 EU-specic considerations Assembling consistent data for EU countries poses specic challenges, and our eorts to overcoming these challenges is an important improvement relative to the work of Goldberg and Tille (2008), Ito and Chinn (2014), and Gopinath (2015). In particular, data for EU countries are usually available for three dierent trading partner compo- sitions: invoicing currency shares in countries' trade with the rest of the world, with non-EU countries, and with non-EA countries.10 For cross-country comparability, we are interested in data for the rst of these { that is, invoicing currency shares in coun- tries' trade with the rest of the world. Unfortunately, data for this particular trading partner composition is available for only a few EU countries (i.e., at least for the entire period of interest). So in order to maximise time-series coverage of the data on invoicing currency shares in EU countries' trade with the rest of the world, previous data sets often included combinations of (adjusted versions of) the time series for these three trading partner compositions. An example of the issues at stake is the case of Spain. The left panel of Figure 1 plots the US dollar's share of export invoicing for various trading partner compositions. The time series for our variable of interest { the share of Spain's exports to the rest of the world invoiced in US dollars { is available only for the period 2009{2013. In contrast, information on the dollar's share is available for Spain's exports to non{EA countries from 1999 to 2013 and (via Eurostat) for Spain's exports to non-EU countries from 2010 to 2018. In constructing a time series for the share of Spain's exports to the rest of the world invoiced in dollars, the standard approach has been (i) to assume that all intra-EU/EA trade is invoiced in euros and then (ii) to construct an adjusted time series as a proxy for invoicing shares with respect to the rest of the world. The adequacy of assuming that all intra-EU/EA trade is invoiced in euros can be veried when there is data on invoicing in trade with the rest of the world. For instance, while the share of Spain's exports to the rest of the world invoiced in US dollars actually averaged 21% over 2009{2013, that share amounted to only 14% (16.6%) when assuming all intra-regional trade is invoiced in euros and using data on exports 10The trade invoicing currency data for EU countries that can be found on Eurostat's website pertain to trade with non-EU countries. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 7 Figure 1: US dollar invoicing shares for Spain and Hungary 100 Spain 100 80 80 60 60 40 40 20 20 0 0 1995 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 2019 A1: Total X V2: X to non−EU V2(Eurostat): X to non−EU J6: X to non−EA Hungary 1995 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 2019 A1: Total X A1(IRE): Total X V2: X to non−EU Note: The gure plots raw data on US dollar shares in export invoicing for Spain (left panel) and Hungary (right panel). In each panel, the invoicing shares are shown for dierent trading partner compositions: for total exports to the entire rest of the world (A1), exports to non-EU countries (V2), and exports to non-EA countries (J6). The gure also distinguishes among dierent data sources { namely, the 2020 ECB IRE (A1, V2, J6) in addition to historical, non{publicly available (and unreported) internal ECB records from past editions of the ECB's International Role of the Euro report. to non-EU (EA) countries. These discrepancies are quantitatively signicant, and they imply substantial spurious level shifts in invoicing currency shares in previous data sets for periods in which the data source switched among the various trading partner compositions. We adopt a dierent approach for countries that have limited data on invoicing shares in trade with the rest of the world but have comprehensive data on invoicing shares in trade with non-EU and non-EA countries. In particular, we use changes in the latter to extend the former. In Spain's case, for example, we rst compute percentage-point changes in the share of exports to non-EA countries invoiced in US dollars for 1999{2008 and, similarly, the shares to non-EU countries for 2014{2018. We then extend our time series for the rest of the world, which covers only the 2009{ 2013 period, in two directions: backward to 1999 by applying changes in the non-EA series; and forward to 2018 by applying changes in the non-EU series. In adopting this approach, we implicitly assume that yearly changes in invoicing currency shares are the same across EA and non-EA trading partners as well as across EU and non-EU trading partners.11 We believe this assumption is weaker than the assumption that all intra-regional trade is invoiced in euros, which (as previously mentioned) is in general not consistent with the data. 11This method cannot be applied when there are no overlapping years for invoicing shares in trade with the rest of the world and in trade with non-EU and non-EA countries. We handle these instances in a case-by-case manner and document each one in detail. In such cases, we generally do not assume unlike in previous work { that all intra-regional trade is invoiced in euros. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 8 An additional challenge of special pertinence to EU countries is that, even for a given trading partner composition, the properties of the data may change over time. For instance, for some countries data for earlier periods are based on customs information and reect the universe of trade whereas data for later periods is based on surveys. An example for this is Hungary, as shown in the right panel of Figure 1. In that graph, the yellow line with square markers represents the share of Hungarian exports to the rest of the world invoiced in US dollars, which was provided to the ECB by national authorities before the 2020 data collection exercise; the blue line with round markers represents the share of Hungarian exports to the rest of the world invoiced in dollars but as provided by national authorities during that collection exercise. Although the two series coincide prior to 2003, only the latter is available from 2008 onward. Our communication with Hungarian authorities reveals that, in the 2020 data collection exercise, post-2008 data are based on surveys and not on customs records. This is plausible, as Hungary joined the EU in May 2004 and, ever since, intra-EU trade has been exempt from customs; hence no invoicing currency information is recorded. It would seem sensible to rely on the currency invoicing data obtained from surveys after 2008, but Figure 1 also shows that, in 2015, the share of Hungarian exports to the rest of the world invoiced in dollars exceeds the corresponding share in the universe of Hungary's non-EU exports invoiced in dollars (represented by the line marked with red triangles). It is always possible for such peculiarities to arise in survey data. To address the issue in this case, we again apply the yearly changes in invoicing currency shares from the extra-EU trade series to extend forward the invoicing currency shares with respect to the rest-of-the-world series from the customs data provided to the ECB prior to its 2020 data collection exercise. Another issue with EU countries' data is that the time coverage may di er across vintages". For example, a new vintage can start at a later date than the previous one { that is, rather than starting on the same date for all vintages. In such cases, the new vintage has missing observations in earlier years relative to the old vintage. This outcome can arise because of changes in standards, technology, and/or the de nition of variables. When such changes occur, national authorities often provide data only for the time period spanning their most recent data collection exercise. In order to maximise time-series coverage and the degree to which the data reect consistent variable de nitions and standards over time, we screen internal (non{publicly available) ECB archives and carefully combine data provided by national authorities in the most recent data collection exercise with the data they provided for earlier editions of the ECB's International Role of the Euro. Finally, for some countries Eurostat reports data on its website for years when the ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 9 ECB receives no input in its data collection exercise. The reason for this is that while EU countries' national statistics oces are legally obliged to report data to Eurostat, the ECB's data collection exercise involves national central banks (rather than statistics oces) and is based on voluntary best e orts. It may also be the case that data are available from both Eurostat and the ECB data collection exercise but that the two data sets di er. One reason for such di erences is that reporting from national authorities is not synchronised and data are subject to revision. Another reason is that while Eurostat data represent information on invoicing in goods trade, ECB data represent information on payment/settlement currency in goods and services trade. An example of this issue is given by Spain (left panel in Figure 1). Communication with national authorities reveals that data for Spain's exports to non{EA countries from 1999 to 2013 reects information on the settlement currency of goods and services trade. The underlying reporting system was abandoned in 2013, and hence settlement currency information has not been recorded anymore since then. In contrast, data for Spain's exports to non{EA countries provided by Eurostat for 2010 to 2018 reects information on the invoicing currency for goods trade. We exploit institutional contacts between the Statistics Department of the ECB and national central banks in EU countries to cross-check the data obtained by combining time series across vintages and trading partner compositions. Since data availability in general di ers across EU countries, the steps we take in this process also di er. To save space, we do not discuss the details for each EU country and instead consider only two illustrative countries: Spain and Hungary.12 Because of our handling of the aforementioned issues associated with EU countries, we believe that our data set reects invoicing currency patterns in trade with the rest of the world more accurately { and more comprehensively { than the data sets constructed by Goldberg and Tille (2008), Ito and Chinn (2014), and Gopinath (2015). 2.5 Country and time-series coverage Our data set is an unbalanced panel on invoicing patterns in goods trade of 102 countries from 1990 to 2019.13;14 Figure 2 illustrates the country and time-series coverage Details on the data construction for other EU countries are available from the authors on request. As information on trade invoicing currency is recorded by customs/revenue authorities, which only record goods trade, our data in general does not reect invoicing currency patterns in services trade. However, when we resort to payment/settlement data, services trade may be covered as well. 14Six of the countries included in the country count of 102 are members of the Western African Monetary Union: Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger and Togo. For these countries, we only have the aggregate currency union{wide data, which include intra-currency union trade. For Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire we have country-speci c data (also including trade with the rest of the currency union). ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 10 Figure 2: Country coverage of US dollar export invoicing data Exports Country−year observations Data not available 10 − 30 5 − 10 1 − 5 Data pending Note: The gure shows the global country coverage of our data on US dollar export invoicing shares. Dierent shades of red correspond to dierent numbers of available annual observations. For the countries marked in black, data are either unavailable (as conrmed by national author- ities) or have not been requested. Countries marked in white are those for which data requests are pending. for US dollar export invoicing shares in our data set; coverage of the shares of euro invoicing and imports is very similar.15 Our data set provides information on the share of trade invoiced primarily in dollars and in euros { but in many cases also on the share of trade invoiced in home currency.16 Unfortunately, for various reasons, our data set does not include several advanced and developing countries. In the case of China, authorities do not participate in our data collection exercise, but limited information on the share of the renminbi used as settlement currency in goods trade is available from previous data sets. Because Canada no longer stores the detailed invoicing currency information used in Devereux et al. (2017), our data is limited to one observation (obtained from Kamps (2006)) for the year 2001.17 In other cases, customs authorities do not collect invoicing currency data or do not collect it with sucient accuracy. For instance, disclosure of the currency of invoicing is not mandatory in customs declaration forms in Mexico. Finally, our data set misses a number of other advanced and developing countries { such as Singapore, For information on the country data, see Table A.1. We received data for additional years and countries after the publication cuto date of this working paper. In particular, additional years are available for Austria, Georgia, Guyana, Italy, Macao, Malawi, Ghana, Paraguay, and Senegal, and additional countries are Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Nepal, the Philippines, and Uganda. We will incorporate this additional country data in future updates of the data set. Information on the share of trade invoiced in other currencies is fairly scattered, so it is excluded from our data set. However, these data are available upon request. However, we use the time averages over of the invoicing currency shares from Devereux et al. (2017) for the period 20002{2008 in our regressions in Section 3 to maximise time coverage. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 11 Figure 3: Evolution of country and world export share coverage 100 100 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 Number of countries (lhs) Share of world exports (rhs) exports 75 100 world 50 Share of 0 25 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 All countries EU countries Note: The gure plots the coverage of the data on the invoicing currency shares of exports over time. The left panel shows the evolution of our country count and of the share of world exports covered in the raw data; the right panel shows the share of world exports that our data cover after interpolation and extrapolation. Nigeria, and Vietnam. Although our data set is a clear improvement over previous assemblages, Central America and Sub-Saharan Africa still stand out as regions for which we have relatively limited information and country coverage. The latter is a serious de ciency because, for historical reasons, the euro could play a leading role as a vehicle currency in many African countries. Moreover, especially in recent years the renminbi may have started to play an increasingly important role as a vehicle currency in many African countries against the background of the region's fast growing trade with China. The country coverage of our data set changes over time. The solid line in the left panel of Figure 3 reveals that the maximum country coverage for data on countries' exports invoiced in US dollars in any given year is 92 (in 2018).18 The dashed line shows that our data set covers more than half of world exports since the early 2000s and as much as about two thirds of world trade after 2010. Coverage for euro invoicing and for imports is, as before, very similar. In the gure's left panel, most of the variation over time in the coverage of the share of world trade stems from changes in country coverage. Those changes make it dicult to explore trends in invoicing currency patterns at the level of regional or income- level country aggregates, since variation would largely reect countries entering and dropping out from the sample rather than from changes in invoicing currency choices. So when constructing regional and income-level country aggregates, we interpolate 18The maximum number of countries for which data is available on dollar import invoicing shares in a given year is 93; it is 90 and 92, respectively, for euro export and import invoicing shares (all in 2018). ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 12 and extrapolate missing data to obtain a balanced panel. For extrapolation, we use the earliest (latest) available data point to extend backward (forward); in each case, we hold constant the value of the rst (last) available data point. Note that this simple extrapolation will understate any secular trends in invoicing currency share patterns exhibited by the regional or income-level country aggregates. After this interpolation and extrapolation, our data cover around 75% of global exports; see the solid line in the right panel of Figure 3. The dashed line in that panel shows that EU countries account for roughly one third of the share of global exports covered by our data. Once again, the data for euro invoicing and imports are similar. 2.6 Stylised facts 2.6.1 The US dollar's dominant role in global trade Much as in Gopinath's (2015) Figure 2, the left panel of Figure 4 compares the share of exports invoiced in US dollars and euros in global exports (left-hand bar) and the share of exports to the US and EA countries in total global exports (right-hand bar). The graph reveals that the share of global exports invoiced in dollars is much larger than the share of exports destined to the US. This di erence indicates that the dollar plays an outsized role in the invoicing of global exports; the patterns for imports are quite similar. The right panel of Figure 4 establishes that the dollar's leading role reects more than its use for the invoicing of commodity exports: once exports of commodities are removed from both the invoicing and export shares, the dollar share of invoicing (23%) still exceeds { by a sizeable margin { the share of exports destined for the US (10%). Figure 4 also reveals that the euro's share in global export invoicing is an impressive 46%. While this appears as a very large number, recall that a currency's vehicle currency role can be gauged only by comparing its share in global invoicing to the share of global exports that involve the jurisdiction issuing the currency. This comparison reveals that the euro's share in global export invoicing is not much larger than its share, 37%, of exports destined to EA countries.19 Independently of this comparison, there are several reasons why we nd such large export shares for euro-invoiced and EA-destined global trade. First, our data include both the values and invoicing currency shares of intra-EA exports. As one would expect, and as Figure 1 illustrates, a large share of intra-EA trade is invoiced in euros.20 In data from the IMF's Direction of Trade Statistics that includes all countries whether or not in- formation on invoicing currency is available, only 24% of global exports were destined for EA countries in 2019. It could be argued that considering intra-EA trade articially boosts the share of global exports ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 13 Figure 4: Shares of global trade and invoicing currency 100 100 80 80 Percent 4060 Percent 40 60 20 20 0 0 Invoicing Trade USD (lhs)/US (rhs) EUR (lhs)/EA (rhs) Other curr. (lhs)/RoW (rhs) Invoicing Trade USD (commodities, lhs) USD (non−comm., lhs)/US (rhs) Other curr. (lhs)/RoW (rhs) EUR (lhs)/EA (rhs) Note: The gure plots the share of exports to the US, the EA, and the rest of the world as well as the share of exports that are invoiced in US dollars, euros, and other currencies. Only countries for which we have invoicing data are considered; hence the trade shares shown exclude the exports of several large countries, including China and Mexico. Interpolated and extrapolated data are averaged over time from 1999 to 2019. The left panel replicates Figure 2 in Gopinath (2015), which is based on data for the period 1999{2014; the right panel presents the same information except that exports invoiced in dollars are split into commodity and non-commodity exports. To do so, we assume that all commodity exports are invoiced in dollars and we use data on the share of exports due to commodities; here commodity trade is measured as the sum of the shares obtained from the World Bank's World Development" Indicators { due to agricultural raw materials, ores and metals, and fuels. Second, despite our eorts to expand the data set's coverage of developing countries, we still have better coverage for Europe { even beyond the EA { than for all other regions. And similarly to the case of EA countries, a large share of intra-EU/European trade is invoiced in euros. The disproportionate role of the US dollar in global trade invoicing can be discerned also at the country level. The left panel of Figure 5 compares the share of countries' exports to the US in total exports with the share of their exports invoiced in dollars; in almost all cases, the latter is much greater than the former. From a global perspective, the euro's share in trade invoicing is well aligned with the share of trade in which at least one EA country is involved (see Figure 4); it is therefore interesting that, as shown in the right panel of Figure 5, the euro does predominate in certain regions. In particular, non-EA European countries and several African countries use the euro for invoicing more than just in their exports to the EA. So even though the US dollar is the globally dominant currency in trade invoicing, the euro may be regarded as a regionally dominant currency in Europe and some parts of Africa. invoiced in euros. But we include such trade when calculating the shares of both invoicing and trade, and we see no reason why a comparison of the two would be biased. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 14 Figure 5: Trade and invoicing currency shares at the country level USD export invoicing share 100UZSUAZBREGBRA PAGMLTODVBLRSRY DZAKHMECUCRICOL CHL GHASIDNU PAK TZMWA I URYEGY MNGKAGEZO KOR ISR 80 SLB THA BWAMYINSD ARMRUS UKARUS KGZ MDG BHS CAN 60 NZL NOR ZAF JPN MUS TUIRSL 40 GRC BMGRAR CYP SWZ LTU IRL MLT MDAAC BLP RL GBR ALRHRSOUBWVE 20 MKD TUNDFINNK ESP SEFNRCAHE HUNBEL MNPRDETULITAD CZESET SRB BIUHAXCIV FJI GNTGBOBFAVMLNERI 0 SVEANUTK 0 20 40 60 80 100 Export share accounted for by US EUR export invoicing share 0 20 40 60 80 100 SRB AUT SVSVKN LUX MNE LVA ITABIHNLPRDT DEU ESP MLBENBTFGOIAB NER CIV FRAMKDBEHUCZELN HRV ALB FIN ROU MDA ESTPOL TUN MLT BGR SWLTEU GRC MAR SEN IRL CYTUPR BLR MUSDNK NORISL MDGBR CHE ZAF SWZGEOUISKR RUS INDEGY NJPNZLGHA MWI KORARM UZBHMBYSCSHLBPRAAK KGTUZHARRSUGRAYKAZ MMNGAFAGOPRYJICBWATZAIDNCSEUSACLRKHMIMDV AZE DZA 0 20 40 60 80 100 Export share accounted for by EA Note: The gure presents scatter plots of the share of countries' total exports accounted for by the US and the share of total exports invoiced in US dollars (left panel) as well as the share of total exports accounted for by the EA and the share of total exports invoiced in euros (right panel). 2.6.2 Evolution of global invoicing currency patterns Figure 6 plots the evolution of the average export and invoicing currency shares that were plotted in the left panel of Figure 4. Figure 6 exposes the increasing concentration of invoicing in US dollars and euros over time. It is important to point out that this has been the case against the backdrop of declining shares of world exports to the US and the EA. The implication is that vehicle currency use has been on the rise. We next unpack the global aggregates and look at changes in export-weighted averages for dierent country groups over time. It is apparent from Figure 7 that US dollar export invoicing shares vary little; the patterns for imports and unweighted averages (not shown here) are similar. For the most part, this stability holds at the regional and country-group level as well, with slight increases (decreases) over time for Asian (Latin American) emerging market economies. Euro invoicing shares are also stable overall, with the exception of a sharp increase for non-EA EU countries. Recall that our analysis of regional and income-level aggregates required the interpolation and extrapolation of missing data to prevent time-series variation attributable only to changes in country coverage. As already mentioned, our extrapolation approach is likely to understate secular trends in the evolution of invoicing currency patterns. Moving on to the dynamics of trade invoicing at the country level, Figure 8 presents the average US dollar and euro invoicing shares for the time period prior to 2005 and after 2016. The gure's left panel shows that the share of trade invoiced in dollars has remained relatively stable at the country level. That said, a telling observation is that ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 15 Figure 6: Global trade and invoicing currency shares over time 75 Export shares 75 Invoicing currency shares Percent 25 50 Percent 25 50 0 0 2000 2005 2010 2015 2000 2005 2010 2015 Share of X to RoW (lhs)/in Other (rhs) Share of X to US (lhs)/in USD (rhs) Share of X to EA (lhs)/in EUR (rhs) Share of X in USD excl. commodity X Note: The left panel depicts the evolution of the share of exports to the US, the EA, and the rest of the world in total global exports; the right panel plots the share of global exports that are invoiced in US dollars, euros, and other currencies. Only exports to countries for which we have invoicing data are considered. The graphs are based on interpolated and extrapolated data. Figure 7: Evolution of invoicing currency shares for regional and income-level aggregates Exports in USD 100 pre 2005 2005−2010 2010−2015 post 2015 Percent 50 75 25 0 AEs w/o US/EU EA EMs w/o EU World w/o US/EA Exports in EUR 100 Percent 50 75 25 0 AEs w/o US/EU EA EMs w/o EU World w/o US/EA Exports in USD 100 Percent 50 75 25 0 EMs Africa EMs Asia EMs LatAm Non−EA EU Exports in EUR 100 Percent 50 75 25 0 EMs Africa EMs Asia EMs LatAm Non−EA EU Note: The gure is based on interpolated and extrapolated raw data in order to avoid variation that stems exclusively from economies entering and exiting the sample. For each country, the data are weighted by its share of global exports. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 16 Figure 8: Evolution of invoicing currency shares at the country level 100 80 2016 60 After 40 20 0 US dollar exports CUSHLA 100 EUR exports AMECULBRTLSGDOV SADKUPCCRIZZHOLYEAM UZARGB SVK IDN BWA GSHABURAA MKD SRSBVNLUAXUT URY LVA TWNEGPMTAYWZKAI SLBIND MYS GEKOAZ PRT KOR 80 AUS ISR MNG ROU HUNALBITAMNENLBDIH THA TUNHRVCZE MDG GNBTGONERBDMFLIAU ARM LTU CIV UKR BELFRA CYMPUS ZAF CANKGZ 2016 60 MLTFIN BHS GRCSWE RUS POESLT BGRMAR ISLNZL MDA JPN After 40 TURSEN MAMDCA BGR BLR IRL SWZ NOR DNK IRL GRC NOR CYP TUR MUS GBRMAR GBCRHE ISL BLR MLT LTU SWE MDG DNK 20 FIN RUS ESP CHEFRA HRV UKR BESELN ZAF NLDEMDNAUELB PTOULN ITA ROU ISR CPZRESETT MWGEIO FJICIV HUN EGY TGOGNBBMEFLIAR MKD INSDWZ AULUTXBHSRBLVA PAKGJHPNA SVN SVK KAORNZRML BRMYSBHA S KGUCZHBLWNHUAZR 0MKHECULBRBWPDTLSVUTFJGNDOUZSARAYMOGISLICA 0 20 40 60 80 100 0 20 40 60 80 100 Before 2005 Before 2005 Note: The gure presents scatter plots of the shares of countries' exports invoiced in US dollars (left panel) and euros (right panel) both early and late in the sample period. the number of countries whose share of exports invoiced in dollars has decreased (58) is greater than the number of countries for which that share has increased (36). In light of our previous evidence on global and regional aggregates, it is possible that the countries that experienced a decline in their dollar invoicing shares also have smaller trade shares. In contrast, the right panel of Figure 8 shows that the share of exports invoiced in euros has increased for more countries than it has declined (65 vs. 26) { a generalisation that is most applicable to European and several African countries. Despite the overall stability in invoicing patterns over time, there are cases in which substantial shifts occur in relatively short time periods. Figure 9 illustrates this point by showing the full time-series data for selected European countries.21 The increase in these countries' export shares invoiced in euros is striking, especially when one considers that the shares of exports destined to the EA have either been fairly stable or exhibited only modest increases. Observe that, in these cases, the rise in the share of exports invoiced in euros is typically paralleled by a decline in the share invoiced in US dollars. Our nding of a pronounced rise in euro's prominence throughout the EA's immediate neighbourhood is consistent with the analysis of Portes and Rey (1998), who describe the possibility of multiple equilibria in the international monetary system. In such an environment, major historical events { such as the creation of a monetary union may induce a one-o increase in thickness externalities" associated with transaction costs as well as a reduction in menu costs, changes that shift the international monetary system into an equilibrium characterised by greater use of the euro: in EA countries 21The euro shares prior to 1999 are calculated as the sum of the underlying currencies. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 17 Figure 9: Evolution of invoicing and export shares for selected European countries 100 BGR 100 HRV 100 HUN 100 LTU 75 75 75 75 50 50 50 50 25 25 25 25 0 0 0 0 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 100 LVA 100 MKD 100 NOR 100 POL 75 75 75 75 50 50 50 50 25 25 25 25 0 0 0 0 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 100 ROU 100 SRB 100 SVK 100 UKR 75 75 75 75 50 50 50 50 25 25 25 25 0 0 0 0 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 1995 2005 2015 X IN USD SHARE OF X TO US X IN EUR SHARE OF X TO EA Note: The gure plots the evolution of US dollar (solid blue lines) and euro export (solid red lines) invoicing shares as well as US (dashed red lines) and EA (dashed blue lines) export shares. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 18 and as a vehicle currency in trade between non-EA countries.22 Similarly, Bacchetta and van Wincoop (2005) show how strategic complementarities in price setting imply that the exporting country's market share becomes a crucial factor in the invoicing currency choice.23 The analysis of Bacchetta and van Wincoop (2005) suggests that introduction of the euro led to more use of the euro as an invoicing currency than the sum of the use of all the currencies it replaced. In general, the evidence from our data set points to considerable inertia in global trade invoicing currency patterns. Yet the data also indicate that invoicing currency choices can change both radically and rapidly. Thus our empirical evidence is consistent with predictions in the theoretical literature on invoicing currency choice { research that emphasises the role of nonlinearities, path dependence, and history (e.g., the establishment of a currency union or episodes of deep institutional integration (see Gopinath and Stein, 2018; Mukhin, 2018). Exchange rate pass-through The choice of invoicing currency has important consequences for how relative prices are a ected by exchange rate uctuations when prices are sticky in said currency. The higher is the fraction of a country's imports that are invoiced in foreign currencies, the more sensitive is that country's ination to changes in its currency's value relative to foreign currencies. Furthermore, the e ects of external shocks on a country's trade ows and also on its trade balance adjustment can di er depending on the currency in which exports and imports are invoiced. To shed light on these issues, this section reports the results of several exercises that relate uctuations in trade prices and volumes to uctuations in exchange rates and to (the available measures of) invoicing shares. We adopt the empirical strategy of Gopinath et al. (2020), but we use our extended and re ned data set for invoicing currency shares. We also use the bilateral trade price and volume indices from Gopinath et al. (2020) but extend the data set to include the years 2016{2018. This extension generates more than 10,000 additional dyad-year observations, which is equivalent to nearly a 25% increase in the sample size.24 Exchange rates and additional controls are 22See also Rey (2001) as well as Devereux and Shi (2013). 23Gopinath et al. (2010) also study the role of strategic complementarities in price setting for invoicing currency choice. 24Whereas our invoicing data set covers more than 100 countries, consistent data on price and trade volumes at the dyad-product level are more restricted. The trade data set used for the estimations presented in this section includes 56 countries, and we have dollar and euro invoicing shares for 48 of them. As mentioned in Section 2, invoicing data for Canada are the average shares from 2002 to 2008 from Devereux et al. (2017). For Colombia, we use the observed export shares to proxy for import ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 19 from the IMF's International Financial Statistics, the World Bank's World Development Indicators, and the St. Louis Fed's FRED database. Our invoicing currency data capture the annual share of imports invoiced in US dollars, euros, and local currencies. However, for the estimations in this section we construct time-invariant shares by taking simple averages across years for which data are available.25 This choice of procedure is motivated by three factors. First, as mentioned in Section 2, for several countries there are gaps in the data. Using averages allows us to include all the available trade information without omitting the years for which invoicing shares are unknown. Second, at least part of the variation in annual invoicing shares is a mechanical result of uctuations in exchange rates or changes in the composition of total trade, including commodities.26 Hence our use of averages eliminates the collinearity between our two regressors of interest. Third, as discussed in Section 2, invoicing shares are fairly stable over time; that characteristic makes time averages of trade shares a good proxy for year-speci c measures. 3.1 Empirical strategy We rst estimate exchange rate pass-through regressions that link changes in countries' import prices to changes in their nominal exchange rates and other control variables of relevance to price setting. As proposed by Burstein and Gopinath (2014), we estimate an import price pass-through regression with a dynamic lag speci cation: K Xk + 0Zi;t + "ij;t: pij;t = ij + t + keij;tk (1) =0 Here pij;t represents the log change in the price index { expressed in the importer's currency { for imports from country i by country j. The term eij;t represents the log change in the bilateral nominal exchange rate, expressed in local currency per units of foreign currency; here a positive (resp. negative) value corresponds to depreciation (resp. appreciation). k > 0 allows for lags in the pass-through of exchange rates to prices; we follow the literature and set K = 2, allowing for a two-year lag. The additional controls in Z include the producer price index of exporter i (and its two lags) to control for production costs. All regressions include country-dyad xed e ects shares because customs ocials collect invoicing information only for exports. 25Although we eliminate the time-varying aspect of our data for the exercises to be presented here, our data set's time dimension may be crucial for other analyses. 26Suppose that, for example, the dollar appreciates against the home currency; then the dollar share in the country's total export bill, which is expressed in home currency, increases { even if trade quantities and the associated invoicing currencies are unchanged. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 20 and time xed eects to control for dyad-specic and global factors. With these xed eects, pass-through is identied by the changes in exchange rates over time for a given dyad after stripping out global factors; hence the pass-through coecients are comparable to those in earlier studies that run country-by-country regressions. To assess the US dollar's role as a dominant currency in invoicing, we modify the specication laid out in Equation (1). We include the log change of the importer's exchange rate with respect to the dollar as well as the importer's bilateral rate with respect to trading partner i: K K Xk X pij;t = ij + t + keij;tk + k$e$j;tk + 0Zi;t + "ij;t; (2) =0 k=0 where e$j denotes the log price of the dollar in the currency of j. Next we interact the bilateral and the US dollar exchange rates with the share of imports invoiced in dollars, S$ :27 j K K (3) Xk X pij;t =ij + t + keij;tk + keij;tk Sj$ =0 k=0 K K Xk X Sj$ + 0Zi;t + "ij;t: + k$e$j;tk + k$e$j;tk =0 k=0 For all specications, we estimate both unweighted and trade-weighted regres- sions. Weights are computed as the average share of global non-commodities trade attributable to exports from i to j. 3.2 Results The estimation results are reported in Table 1. Columns (1) and (4) present the estimates for Equation (1). Using this standard specication, our results indicate that a 1% depreciation in country j's nominal bilateral exchange rate with respect to country i is associated with an 0.7% increase in country j's import prices within the same year.28 These results suggest substantial pass-through of changes in the bilateral exchange rate { between the importer's and the exporter's currency { to import prices. As reported in columns (2) and (5), which are based on Equation (2), the bilateral exchange rate's explanatory power is much reduced when the US dollar exchange rate Since we are using only import invoicing shares, we omit the corresponding superscript to simplify the notation. The coecients for the lagged exchange rate included in the regression (not reported here) are statistically signicant but economically small. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 21 Table 1: Exchange Rate Pass-Through into Import Prices (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t eij;t 0.733*** 0.177*** 0.245*** 0.734*** 0.318*** 0.441*** (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) eij;t Sj$ -0.119*** -0.270*** (0.00) (0.00) e$j;t 0.765*** 0.621*** 0.600*** 0.237*** (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) e$j;t Sj$ 0.253*** 0.644*** (0.00) (0.00) Observations 54,806 54,806 47,788 54,806 54,806 47,788 R-squared 0.239 0.271 0.289 0.258 0.287 0.402 Dyads 2,791 2,791 2,405 2,791 2,791 2,405 Notes: The rst (last) three columns present unweighted (trade-weighted) regressions. All regressions include two ER and PPI lags, and time and dyad xed e ects. Standard errors clustered by dyad. p-values in parentheses. *** p<0.01, ** p<0.05, *p<0.1. is included as an additional regressor. In the unweighted (resp. weighted) regressions, the e ect of the bilateral exchange rate declines sharply to 0.2% (resp. 0.3%) whereas the e ect of a 1% depreciation in the importer's currency vis-a-vis the US dollar is associated with a price increase of 0.8% (resp. 0.6%). The estimated values for the pass-through of the dollar exchange rate to import prices are high, especially since time xed e ects strip out the e ects that arise when all currencies appreciate or depreciate with respect to the dollar. We next try to gauge whether the propensity to invoice imports in US dollars drives the importance of the dollar exchange rate. Columns (3) and (6) in Table 1 report estimates for Equation (3) when the bilateral and dollar exchange rate terms are interacted with the importer's share of imports invoiced in dollars. As anticipated, the dollar invoicing share plays a big role in the pass-through of exchange rate uctuations to prices: a higher dollar invoicing share signi cantly increases the dollar pass-through. Our estimates indicate that a 1-p.p. increase in the dollar invoicing share leads to an 0.3{0.6-p.p. increase in the dollar pass-through, where the value depends on whether we use results from the weighted or rather from the unweighted regressions. At the same time, a higher share of imports invoiced in dollars reduces the bilateral exchange rate pass-through. Note also that including interactions that involve the dollar invoicing share improves the t of our trade-weighted regressions, as shown in the lower part of ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 22 Table 1.29;30 The results presented in Table 1 highlight the US dollar's dominance in international trade invoicing, but they do not preclude the existence of other vehicle currencies. To explore the role of such other currencies, we next compare the roles of the dollar and euro exchange rates. For this purpose, we estimate the following specication: K K (Sj$ + Sje) pij;t =ij + keij;tk + keij;tk X Xk k=0 =0 K K Xk X + k$e$j;tk + k$e$j;tk Sj$ (4) =0 k=0 K K Sje + 0Zij;t + "ij;t; + keeej;tk + keeej;tk X Xk k=0 =0 where eej;tk is the log exchange rate of units of currency j per euro and Sje is the share of country j's imports invoiced in euros. Note that we cannot separately identify $ and e if time xed eects are included, so we omit them and instead control directly for global factors.31 Because the euro was introduced in 1999 and we use two lags, the sample period for this regression starts in 2002. The results for regressions that include the euro exchange rate are presented in Table 2. Columns (1) and (4) omit the dollar exchange rate and the interaction terms, so they are comparable to columns (2) and (5) of Table 1. As in the case of the dollar, including the euro exchange rate reduces the coecient of the bilateral exchange rate. However, the pass-through of the euro exchange rate to prices is much smaller than that of the dollar, and the reduction in the bilateral exchange rate coecient is also smaller. In the weighted regressions, the bilateral exchange rate actually dominates the euro. Columns (2) and (5) incorporate the dollar exchange rate. These results show that the US dollar dominates both the bilateral and the euro exchange rates when all three are included in the regression.32 Moreover, our model's t deteriorates markedly 29One must bear in mind that the invoicing shares in our data set are calculated using a country's total trade whereas the price indices are constructed using only non-commodities { goods for which prices tend to be sticky, in which case the currency of invoicing is relevant. If the currency composition of imports of di erentiated goods is di erent than the one we observe for total trade, then we may be under-estimating the e ect of currency composition on the pass-through of the dollar exchange rate. 30As a robustness check, we re-run these regressions after excluding US dollar economies and economies whose currencies are pegged to the dollar. The results, which are very similar, are presented in Table A.2. 31These controls include global real GDP growth, the annual change in the global GDP deator, global export volume growth, growth in the (deated) West Texas Intermediate oil price, and the log of the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index. 32In particular, if we limit our sample to non-dollar,non-euro,non-pegged economies then the ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 23 Table 2: Dollar vs. Euro Exchange Rate Pass-Through into Prices (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t eij;t 0.287*** 0.179*** 0.453*** 0.445*** 0.316*** 0.803*** eij;t (Sj$ + Sje) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) -0.302** -0.626** (0.04) (0.01) e$jt 0.523*** 0.250*** 0.590*** 0.235*** (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) e$j;t Sj$ 0.452*** 0.707*** (0.00) (0.00) eej;t 0.488*** 0.156*** 0.045 0.162* -0.200 -0.212** eej;t Sje (0.00) (0.00) (0.39) (0.07) (0.11) (0.03) 0.716*** 0.656*** (0.00) (0.00) Observations 40,904 40,904 35,401 40,904 40,904 35,401 R-squared 0.081 0.088 0.107 0.072 0.083 0.127 Dyads 2,739 2,739 2,353 2,739 2,739 2,353 Notes: The rst (last) three columns present unweighted (trade-weighted) regressions. All regressions include two ER and PPI lags, dyad xed eects and global controls. Standard errors clustered by dyad. p-values in parentheses. *** p<0.01, ** p<0.05, *p<0.1. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 24 when the regressions include euro exchange rates. Finally, columns (3) and (6) add the interaction terms. As expected, having larger shares of dollar and/or euro invoicing decreases the pass-through of the bilateral exchange rate and increases the pass-through of dollar and euro exchange rates. It is critical to note that the dollar dominates both the euro exchange rate and the bilateral exchange rate even after we control for euro and home-currency invoicing shares.33 These results suggest that the importance of the US dollar for price setting extends beyond its dominant role in invoicing. One possibility is that, given the outsized and growing role that the dollar also plays in rm nancing, there is some complementarity in the currency choice for trade and nance (see e.g. Gopinath and Stein, 2018; Adler et al., 2020). Regardless of the factors underlying the US dollar's dominance, the results presented in Table 2 indicate that this currency plays a special role in the international price system. 3.3 Trade volumes In light of the US dollar's oversized role in the invoicing of global trade, we next study how trade volumes are a ected by the dollar exchange rate. To estimate trade elastic- ities, we modify Equations (1) to (3) by replacing the dependent variables with yij;t, the log change in the volume of exports from country i to country j. Also, we include the importer's GDP growth { and two lags { as additional regressors to control for changes in import demand and we omit price indices.34 Table 3 presents the results from our regressions of trade volumes on exchange rates. As in the case of our exchange rate pass-through regressions, examining how trade ows and bilateral exchange rates are related yields the expected result: a depreciation of country j's currency against country i's currency is associated with a decrease in country j's imports from country i. However, if we add the US dollar exchange rate to the trade volume regressions then the coecient for the bilateral exchange rate drops substantially; in the weighted regressions, it becomes statistically insigni cant. coecient for the dollar exchange rate becomes close to 1 (see Table A.3). 33To illustrate this point, assume that the dollar and the euro each account for 50% of invoicing such that neither currency predominates. The estimates in column (3) then imply that, in this case, the estimated pass-through of the dollar exchange rate is 0:25 + 0:45 0:5 = 0:48, while the pass-through of the euro exchange rate is 0.40. Thus, our estimates suggest that the dollar exchange rate has a larger impact on prices that cannot be exclusively explained by its oversized role in trade invoicing. 34As discussed in Gopinath et al. (2020), these regressions do not capture structural demand pa- rameters; the reasons are that (i) we do not control for all relative prices and (ii) the importer's GDP growth is an imperfect measure of demand shocks. Moreover, our results partly capture expenditure switching e ects. Nevertheless, the estimates are informative about the relationship between exchange rates and trade ows. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 25 So to compare the relative importance of the dollar and the euro in determining trade volumes, we again add the euro exchange rate as an additional regressor. When all three exchange rates are included, we nd that (i) the dollar exchange rate dominates the other two and (ii) in the unweighted regression, the euro has no signicant eect on trade volumes. Finally, we include interaction terms between exchange rates and the share of invoicing in dollars and/or euros. Larger shares of dollar or euro invoicing are associated with larger (in absolute terms) pass-through of the dollar or euro exchange rates, respectively. These results are robust to excluding all dollar and euro countries as well as economies with pegged currencies from the sample (see Table A.4). ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 26 2020 August / 2456 No Series Paper Working ECB Table 3: Trade Elasticity with respect to Exchange Rates (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t eij;t -0.124*** -0.040** -0.016 -0.068 -0.081*** -0.002 -0.023 0.034 (S$ (0.00) (0.02) (0.69) (0.74) (0.00) (0.94) (0.50) (0.89) e ij;t + Se) 0.059 -0.029 j j (0.80) (0.92) e$jt -0.180*** -0.278*** 0.030 -0.165***-0.533***-0.227*** S$ (0.00) (0.00) (0.73) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) e $j;t -0.525*** -0.416*** j (0.00) (0.00) eej;t -0.047 -0.037 0.318*** 0.134 Se (0.46) (0.64) (0.00) (0.12) e ej;t -0.411** -0.229 j (0.01) (0.16) Observations 58,585 58,585 43,621 37,750 58,585 58,585 43,621 37,750 R-squared 0.061 0.062 0.058 0.063 0.147 0.154 0.153 0.176 Dyads 2,847 2,847 2,847 2,446 2,847 2,847 2,847 2,446 Notes: The rst (last) four columns present unweighted (trade-weighted) regressions. All regressions include two ER and importer's GDP lags and dyad xed ectse. Columns (1){(2) and (5){(6) include time xed ects,e and columns (3){(4) and (7){(8) include global controls. Standard errors clustered by dyad. p-values in parentheses. *** p<0.01, ** p<0.05, *p<0.1. 27 Conclusion Our paper provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date panel data set on invoicing currency patterns in international trade. The richness of the information available in the data allowed us to establish several novel stylised facts of relevance to theory and economic policy; examples include rapid and sudden changes in international trade invoicing currency patterns in some European countries and the regionally dominant role of the euro outside of Europe in parts of Africa. In addition, these data allowed us to con rm ndings from earlier research regarding the globally dominant role of the US dollar in invoicing and the overall stability of invoicing currency patterns. In order to illustrate the usefulness of the data set, we followed the literature and studied the role of vehicle currency invoicing for exchange rate pass-through to import prices and trade volumes. This exercise con rmed the ndings of the earlier literature that countries invoicing more in US dollars (euros) tend to experience greater US dollar (euro) exchange rate pass-through to their import prices; also, their trade volumes are more sensitive to uctuations in these exchange rates. However, the data is intended to foster additional research in many areas of open-economy macroeconomics. For example, the data set can help explore the relationship between invoicing currencies and the e ects of exchange rate movements, deepening trade integration or the prominence of global value chains, as well as the role of international currencies, the conduct of monetary policy and international spillovers, which could prove more demanding in a post-COVID-19 world. References Adler, G., Casas, C., Cubeddu, L., Gopinath, G., Li, N., Meleshchuk, S., Osorio- Buitron, C., Puy, D., Timmer, Y., 2020. Dominant currencies and external adjust- ment. IMF Sta Discussion Note . Bacchetta, P., van Wincoop, E., 2005. A Theory of the Currency Denomination of International Trade. Journal of International Economics 67, 295{319. Bahaj, S., Reis, R., 2020. Jumpstarting an International Currency. CEPR Discussion Paper 14793. Burstein, A., Gopinath, G., 2014. International Prices and Exchange Rates. Handbook of International Economics 4, 391{451. Committee on the Global Financial System, 2014. Trade Finance: Developments and Issues. Bank for International Settlements . ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 28 Devereux, M., Dong, W., Tomlin, B., 2017. Importers and Exporters in Exchange Rate Pass-through and Currency Invoicing. Journal of International Economics 105, 187{204. Devereux, M., Shi, S., 2013. Vehicle Currency. International Economic Review 54, 97{133. European Central Bank, 2019. The International Role of the Euro. European Central Bank, Frankfurt. Goldberg, L., Tille, C., 2008. Vehicle-currency Use in International Trade. Journal of International Economics 76, 177{192. Gopinath, G., 2015. The International Price System. NBER Working Paper 21646. Gopinath, G., Casas, C., Diez, F., Gourinchas, P.O., Plagborg-Moller, M., 2020. Dominant Currency Paradigm. American Economic Review 110, 677{719. Gopinath, G., Itskhoki, O., Rigobon, R., 2010. Currency Choice and Exchange Rate Pass-Through. American Economic Review 100, 304{336. Gopinath, G., Stein, J., 2018. Banking, Trade, and the Making of a Dominant Cur- rency. NBER Working Paper 24485. Ito, H., Chinn, M., 2014. The Rise of the Redback" and the People's Republic of China's Capital Account Liberalization: An Empirical Analysis of the Determinants of Invoicing Currencies. ADBI Working Paper 473. Kamps, A., 2006. The Euro as Invoicing Currency in International Trade. ECB Working Paper 665. Lafarguette, R., 2015. Update of Kamps (2006). ECB mimeo . Mukhin, D., 2018. An Equilibrium Model of the International Price System. mimeo . Murray, J., Powell, J., 2002. Dollarization in Canada: The Buck Stops There. Bank of Canada Technical Report 90. Portes, R., Rey, H., 1998. The Emergence of the Euro as an International Currency. Economic Policy 13, 305{343. Rey, H., 2001. International Trade and Currency Exchange. Review of Economic Studies 68, 443{464. Schmidt-Eisenlohr, T., 2013. Towards a Theory of Trade Finance. Journal of International Economics 91, 96{112. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 29 Additional tables Table A.1: Invoicing currency data overview Country Code Range Type Source Comment North Africa Algeria DZA 2001-10 invoicing Customs Authority Exports only for 2003-04; 2001 for euro not avail- able due to lack of legacy currency information from Lafarguette (2015) (2003- 2004 Exports; Imports: 2001-2010) Egypt EGY 2010-19 invoicing Central Bank of Egypt Morocco MAR 2006-16 invoicing Ministry of Planning and Economics Tunisia TUN 1995-2001, 2010- invoicing Banque Centrale de 1995-2001 from Kamps 19 Tunisie (2006), US dollar data until 2018, euro data until 2019 Sub-Saharan Africa Angola AGO 2016-19 invoicing National Bank of Angola Benin BEN 2016-19 invoicing Central Bank of West Data part of the West African Currency Union African Currency Union aggregate excluding Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal Botswana BWA 2003-19 invoicing Statistics Botswana Burkina Faso BFA 2016-19 invoicing Central Bank of West Data part of the West African Currency Union African Currency Union aggregate excluding Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal Cote d'Ivoire CIV 2016-19 invoicing Central Bank of West African Currency Union Eswatini SWZ 2016-18 invoicing Central Bank of Eswatini Ghana GHA 2018-19 settlement Bank of Ghana Guinea-Bissau GNB 2016-19 invoicing Central Bank of West Data part of the West African Currency Union African Currency Union aggregate excluding Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal Liberia LBR 2000-19 invoicing Central Bank of Liberia Liberian trade invoiced ex- clusively in US dollars ac- cording to Central Bank of Liberia. We assume such practice has been the case since 2000 Madagascar MDG 2015-18 invoicing Banque Centrale de Mada- gascar Malawi MWI 2014-19 settlement Reserve Bank of Malawi Mali MLI 2016-19 invoicing Central Bank of West Data part of the West African Currency Union African Currency Union aggregate excluding Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal Mauritius MUS 2009-19 invoicing Bank of Mauritius Niger NER 2016-19 invoicing Central Bank of West Data part of the West African Currency Union African Currency Union aggregate excluding Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal Senegal SEN 2016-19 invoicing Central Bank of West African Currency Union Seychelles SYC 2015-19 invoicing Central Bank of Seychelles Only imports South Africa ZAF 2003 invoicing South Africa Treasury From Kamps (2006); only exports Tanzania TZA 2015-19 invoicing Bank of Tanzania Togo TGO 2016-19 invoicing Central Bank of West Data part of the West African Currency Union African Currency Union aggregate excluding Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal Central Asia Armenia ARM 2015-19 invoicing Armenia State Revenue Commitee Azerbaijan AZE 2012-18 invoicing Central Bank of Azerbai- jan Note: A1" refers to trade with the rest of the world, J6" to trade with non-euro area countries, and V2" to trade with non-EU countries. When data for more than one concept is available for the same time period, priority is given to the A1 series, followed by the J6 series and lastly the V2 series. In these cases, J6 and V2 series are adjusted to refer to trade with the rest of the world assuming that a certain share of intra-EU and intra-euro area trade is invoiced in euros, typically 90% for euro area countries and 60% for non-euro area EU countries. When data are available for dierent concepts for dierent, non-overlapping time periods, we perform continuation- adjustment". In particular, we adjust the V2/J6 series by assuming a euro invoicing share for intra-EU trade such that the transition between the time series is smooth. Finally, when data are available for overlapping time periods but also cover dierent sub-periods we ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 202030 backpolate and extrapolate based on actual changes, again giving priority to A1, J6 and then V2. Table A.1: Invoicing currency data overview (continued) Country Code Range Type Source Comment Georgia GEO 2015-19 invoicing National Bank Of Georgia Kazakhstan KAZ 2013-19 settlement Eurasian Economic Com- mission Kyrgyz Republic KGZ 2013-19 settlement Eurasian Economic Com- mission, National Bank of Kyrgyz Republic Uzbekistan UZB 2018-19 settlement Central Bank of the Re- public of Uzbekistan South Asia India IND 1991-2000, 2005, invoicing Reserve Bank of India Invoicing shares are 2008-14 recorded from June to June, hence not clearly attributable to a single year; 1991-2000, 2005, 2008 from Lafarguette (2015) Maldives MDV 2017-20 invoicing Maldives Customs Service Pakistan PAK 2001-03 invoicing State Bank of Pakistan Kamps (2006) South East Asia Cambodia KHM 2015-19 settlement National Bank of Cambo- dia Indonesia IDN 1991, 1994-19 invoicing Bank Indonesia 1991, 1994-2004 from Kamps (2006) Malaysia MYS 1995-96, 2013- invoicing, Treasury Malaysia, Bank invoicing data for 1995- 2019 settlement Negara Malaysia 96 from Kamps (2006), settlement data for 2013- 2019 from Bank Negara Malaysia Thailand THA 1993-2019 invoicing Bank of Thailand Timor-Leste TLS 2002-2019 invoicing Banco Central de Timor- Trade invoiced exclusively Leste in US dollars according to the Banco Central de Timor-Leste East Asia Japan JPN 1990-1998, 2000- invoicing Japan Customs US dollar shares for 1990- 18 1998 from Lafarguette (2015) Macao MAC 2015-19 invoicing Monetary Authority of Macao Mongolia MNG 2006-19 invoicing Central Bank of Mongolia South Korea KOR 1990, 1992-2019 Settlement Statistics Korea 1990 from Lafarguette (2015) Taiwan TWN 2016-19 invoicing Taiwan Customs Adminis- tration Middle East Israel ISR 1999-2002, 2004- invoicing Israel Central Bureau of 2007, 2010, 2012- Statistics 2019 Saudi Arabia SAU 2018-19 invoicing General Authority for Statistics Turkey TUR 1996-2018 invoicing Turkish Statistical Insti- tute Europe Albania ALB 2010-19 invoicing Central Bank of Albania Austria AUT 2006, 2008-14, invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 2016-19 rostat Belarus BLR 2015-19 invoicing National Statistical Com- We also have settlement mittee data for 2013-19 from Eurasian Economic Com- mission, but they dier from the invoicing data for US dollar imports Belgium BEL 2000-12,2014-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Bosnia and BIH 2010-19 invoicing Central Bank of Bosnia Herzegovina and Herzegovina Bulgaria BGR 1999-2016, 2018- invoicing and ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 1998 from Lafarguette 19 settlement rostat (2015) Croatia HRV 1998-14, 2016, invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 1998-2000 from Lafar- 2018 rostat guette (2015) Note: A1" refers to trade with the rest of the world, J6" to trade with non-euro area countries, and V2" to trade with non-EU countries. When data for more than one concept is available for the same time period, priority is given to the A1 series, followed by the J6 series and lastly the V2 series. In these cases, J6 and V2 series are adjusted to refer to trade with the rest of the world assuming that a certain share of intra-EU and intra-euro area trade is invoiced in euros, typically 90% for euro area countries and 60% for non-euro area EU countries. When data are available for dierent concepts for dierent, non-overlapping time periods, we perform continuation- adjustment". In particular, we adjust the V2/J6 series by assuming a euro invoicing share for intra-EU trade such that the transition between the time series is smooth. Finally, when data are available for overlapping time periods but also cover dierent sub-periods we backpolate and extrapolate based on actual changes, again giving priority to A1, J6 and then V2. 31 ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 Table A.1: Invoicing currency data overview (continued) Country Code Range Type Source Comment Cyprus CYP 2003-14,2016-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- rostat Czech Republic CZE 1999-2019 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Denmark DNK 1999-2004, 2010, invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 2012, 2014, 2016, rostat 2018 Estonia EST 1999-2014, 2016- invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 19 rostat Finland FIN 2006, 2010, 2012, invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 2014, 2016-19 rostat France FRA 1999-2019 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Germany DEU 2002-07,2009-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- rostat Greece GRC 2001-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Hungary HUN 1992-2014, 2016- invoicing ECB, nat. authorities 19 Iceland ISL 1998-2019 invoicing Statistics Iceland Ireland IRL 2006-14,2016-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- rostat Italy ITA 2001-12, 2014, settlement ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 2016 before 2010, rostat invoicing after 2010 Latvia LVA 2000-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Lithuania LTU 1999-2019 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Luxembourg LUX 2000-14,2016-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- rostat Malta MLT 2010, 2012, 2014, invoicing Eurostat 2016, 2018-19 Moldova MDA 2017-18 invoicing National Bank of Moldova We also have settlement data for 2014-18 from Na- tional Bank of Moldova, but they dier from the in- voicing data for US dollar and euro exports Montenegro MNE 2010-19 settlement Central Bank of Montene- gro Netherlands NLD 1998-2002, 2006, invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 2010, 2012, 2014, rostat 2016, 2018-19 Northern Mace- MKD 1998-17 invoicing State Statistical Oce 1998-2001 from Kamps donia (2006), 2002-2012 from Lafarguette (2015) Norway NOR 1999-18 invoicing Statistics Norway Poland POL 1994-2010, 2012, invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 2014, 2016-19 rostat Portugal PRT 2000-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Romania ROU 1999-2019 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Russia RUS 2008-19 settlement Central Bank of Russia Serbia SRB 2002-03,2007-19 invoicing National Bank of Serbia 2002-03 from Lafarguette (2015) Slovenia SVN 2000-01,2003-14, invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 2016-19 rostat Slovakia SVK 1999-2019 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Spain ESP 1998-2014, 2016- invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, Eu- 18 rostat Sweden SWE 2010-19 invoicing ECB, nat. authorities Switzerland CHE 2012-18 invoicing Federal Customs Adminis- tration Ukraine UKR 2001-04,2006-19 settlement National Bank of Ukraine 2001-04 taken from Lafar- guette (2015); we also have invoicing data for 2015-19 from State Customs Ser- vice of Ukraine United Kingdom GBR 1999-2002, 2010- invoicing ECB, nat. authorities, 18 Eurostat, HM Revenue & Customs Oceania Australia AUS 1997-2016 invoicing Australian Bureau of Statistics Note: A1" refers to trade with the rest of the world, J6" to trade with non-euro area countries, and V2" to trade with non-EU countries. When data for more than one concept is available for the same time period, priority is given to the A1 series, followed by the J6 series and lastly the V2 series. In these cases, J6 and V2 series are adjusted to refer to trade with the rest of the world assuming that a certain share of intra-EU and intra-euro area trade is invoiced in euros, typically 90% for euro area countries and 60% for non-euro area EU countries. When data are available for dierent concepts for dierent, non-overlapping time periods, we perform continuation- adjustment". In particular, we adjust the V2/J6 series by assuming a euro invoicing share for intra-EU trade such that the transition between the time series is smooth. Finally, when data are available for overlapping time periods but also cover dierent sub-periods we backpolate and extrapolate based on actual changes, again giving priority to A1, J6 and then V2. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 32 Table A.1: Invoicing currency data overview (continued) Country Code Range Type Source Comment Fiji FJI 2016-19 invoicing Fiji Revenue and Customs Services New Zealand NZL 2004-19 invoicing Stats NZ Solomon Islands SLB 2015-19 settlement Central Bank of Solomon Only US dollar Islands Latin America and Caribbean Argentina ARG 2010-19 invoicing National Institute of Statistics and Census Bahamas BHS 2009-18 invoicing Central Bank of The Ba- hamas Brazil BRA 2000-12,2017-18 settlement, Banco Central do Brasil, Data for 2000-12 from La- invoicing Ministry of Foreign Trade farguette (2015) Chile CHL 2004-19 invoicing Chile Customs Colombia COL 2007-18 invoicing Banco de la Republica Exports only Costa Rica CRI 2005-19 invoicing Banco Central de Costa Rica, Direccion General de Aduanas Ecuador ECU 2015-19 invoicing Banco Central del Ecuador, National Cus- toms Service of Ecuador Paraguay PRY 2014-2020 invoicing Customs Peru PER 2009-18 invoicing Banco Central de Reserva Only imports del Peru Suriname SUR 2015-19 invoicing Central Bank of Suriname Uruguay URY 2015-19 invoicing Customs Authority of Uruguay North America Canada CAN 2001 invoicing Murray and Powell (2002) from Kamps (2006), only US dollar exports United States USA 2003-18 invoicing Bureau of Labour Statis- tics Note: A1" refers to trade with the rest of the world, J6" to trade with non-euro area countries, and V2" to trade with non-EU countries. When data for more than one concept is available for the same time period, priority is given to the A1 series, followed by the J6 series and lastly the V2 series. In these cases, J6 and V2 series are adjusted to refer to trade with the rest of the world assuming that a certain share of intra-EU and intra-euro area trade is invoiced in euros, typically 90% for euro area countries and 60% for non-euro area EU countries. When data are available for dierent concepts for dierent, non-overlapping time periods, we perform continuation- adjustment". In particular, we adjust the V2/J6 series by assuming a euro invoicing share for intra-EU trade such that the transition between the time series is smooth. Finally, when data are available for overlapping time periods but also cover dierent sub-periods we backpolate and extrapolate based on actual changes, again giving priority to A1, J6 and then V2. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 33 Table A.2: Exchange Rate Pass-Through into Import Prices: Subsample of Non-Dollar, Euro or Pegged Economies (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t eij;t 0.792*** 0.162*** 0.281*** 0.841*** 0.359*** 0.401*** (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) eij;t Sj$ -0.173*** -0.115* (0.00) (0.09) e$j;t 0.805*** 0.651*** 0.620*** 0.379*** (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) e$j;t Sj$ 0.241*** 0.393*** (0.00) (0.00) Observations 34,304 34,304 28,948 34,304 34,304 28,948 R-squared 0.382 0.421 0.476 0.352 0.376 0.605 Dyads 1,741 1,741 1,449 1,741 1,741 1,449 Notes: The rst (last) three columns present unweighted (trade-weighted) regressions. All regressions include two ER and PPI lags, and time and dyad xed eects. Standard errors clustered by dyad. p-values in parentheses. *** p<0.01, ** p<0.05, *p<0.1. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 34 Table A.3: Dollar vs. Euro Exchange Rate Pass-Through into Prices: Subsample of Non-Dollar, Euro or Pegged Economies (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t pij;t eij;t 0.369*** 0.195*** 0.604*** 0.587*** 0.400*** 0.442** eij;t (Sj$ + Sje) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.04) -0.466*** -0.125 (0.00) (0.58) e$jt 0.964*** 0.642*** 0.917*** 0.396*** (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) e$j;t Sj$ 0.452*** 0.677*** (0.00) (0.00) eej;t 0.419*** -0.237*** -0.284*** 0.091 -0.489** -0.371** eej;t Sje (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.53) (0.02) (0.03) 0.584*** 0.579** (0.00) (0.01) Observations 25,217 25,217 20,945 25,217 25,217 20,945 R-squared 0.146 0.166 0.207 0.111 0.130 0.303 Dyads 1,689 1,689 1,397 1,689 1,689 1,397 Notes: The rst (last) three columns present unweighted (trade-weighted) regressions. All regressions include two ER and PPI lags, dyad xed eects and global controls. Standard errors clustered by dyad. p-values in parentheses. *** p<0.01, ** p<0.05, *p<0.1. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 35 2020 August / 2456 No Series Paper Working ECB Table A.4: Trade Elasticity with respect to Exchange Rates: Subsample of Non-Dollar, Euro or Pegged Economies (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t yij;t eij;t -0.115*** -0.034 -0.025 -0.117 -0.091*** -0.008 -0.045 0.175 (S$ (0.00) (0.13) (0.64) (0.60) (0.00) (0.82) (0.25) (0.36) e ij;t + Se) 0.103 -0.229 j j (0.71) (0.30) e$jt -0.155*** -0.685*** -0.257** -0.142*** -0.723*** -0.226* S$ (0.00) (0.00) (0.05) (0.00) (0.00) (0.08) e $j;t -0.364** -0.414** j (0.02) (0.03) eej;t 0.315*** 0.130 0.551*** 0.252* Se (0.00) (0.18) (0.00) (0.08) e ej;t -0.090 -0.474** j (0.65) (0.01) Observations 36,353 36,353 26,898 22,348 36,353 36,353 26,898 22,348 R-squared 0.074 0.076 0.073 0.080 0.159 0.165 0.169 0.209 Dyads 1,755 1,755 1,755 1,452 1,755 1,755 1,755 1,452 Notes: The rst (last) four columns present unweighted (trade-weighted) regressions. All regressions include two ER and importer's GDP lags and dyad xed ectse. Columns (1){(2) and (5){(6) include time xed ects,e and columns (3){(4) and (7){(8) include global controls. Standard errors clustered by dyad. p-values in parentheses. *** p<0.01, ** p<0.05, *p<0.1. 36 Additional gures Figure B.1: Comparison of invoicing and settlement data 100 UKR − Exports 100 UKR − Imports 50 50 0 0 2005 2015 2005 2015 100 MDA − Exports 100 MDA − Imports 50 50 0 0 2005 2015 2005 2015 100 BLR − Exports 100 BLR − Imports 50 50 0 0 2005 2015 2005 2015 USD invoicing USD settlement EUR invoicing EUR settlement Note: The panels compare data for invoicing and settlement currency in exports for selected countries for which both series are available. Invoicing data are depicted by solid lines, while settlement data by dashed lines. Data for the US dollar are depicted in red, while data for the euro are depicted in blue. ECB Working Paper Series No 2456 / August 2020 37 Acknowledgements We would like to thank (without implicating): Benoît Cœuré, Philippe Martin, Martin Schmitz, and colleagues at the Directorate General Statistics of the ECB for their help and advice on EU data; colleagues at the AfDB, BIS, EBRD, and SEACEN for directing us to contacts at national authorities; colleagues at the WCO and WTO for helpful discussions; and seminar participants at the ECB. The views expressed in this paper are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the IMF, the ECB, the Eurosystem, the Banco de la República (or their Board of Directors) and should not be reported as such. The invoicing currency data set described and used in this paper is available at the IMF Working Paper website. Emine Boz International Monetary Fund, Washington, D.C., United States; email: eboz@imf.org Camila Casas Banco de la República, Bogotá, Colombia; email: mcasaslo@banrep.gov.co Georgios Georgiadis European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: georgios.georgiadis@ecb.europa.eu Gita Gopinath International Monetary Fund, Washington, D.C., United States; email: ggopinath@imf.org Helena Le Mezo European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: helena.le_mezo@ecb.europa.eu Arnaud Mehl European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: arnaud.mehl@ecb.europa.eu Tra Nguyen International Monetary Fund, Washington, D.C., United States; email: tnguyen4@imf.org © European Central Bank, 2020 Postal address 60640 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Telephone +49 69 1344 0 Website www.ecb.europa.eu All rights reserved. Any reproduction, publication and reprint in the form of a different publication, whether printed or produced electronically, in whole or in part, is permitted only with the explicit written authorisation of the ECB or the authors. This paper can be downloaded without charge from www.ecb.europa.eu, from the Social Science Research Network electronic library or from RePEc: Research Papers in Economics. Information on all of the papers published in the ECB Working Paper Series can be found on the ECB's website. PDF ISBN 978-92-899-4373-4 ISSN 1725-2806 doi:10.2866/88909 QB-AR-20-108-EN-N Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:07:08 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:23a 13/08/2020 : Presentation on the H1/Q2 2020 financials PU 05:23a MVV ENERGIE : Quarterly Statement 9M 2020 FY PU 05:23a WILLAS ARRAY ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020 PU 05:23a DECISIVE DIVIDEND : 2nd quarter 2020 md&a PU 05:23a MAJOR : Poll results of the annual general meeting PU 05:23a DECISIVE DIVIDEND : 2nd quarter 2020 financial statements PU 05:21a DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD 05:20a GFT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Pareto Securities reiterates its Buy rating MD 05:18a JD COM : .ID Cooperates with Allianz to Provide Extended Warranty to Customers PU 05:18a Decisions adopted by the Council of the Financial Supervisory Authority - 12.08.2020 PU