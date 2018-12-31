Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patterson Belknap Helps Secure Grants of Clemency for Two Pro Bono Clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 11:26pm CET

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is pleased to announce that New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today granted executive clemency to and commuted the sentences of two of its pro bono clients, Michael Crawford and Dennis Woodbine.

For several years, Patterson Belknap has handled clemency petitions for deserving clients who have made strong efforts to turn their lives around while incarcerated. In 2017, the Governor commuted the sentence of Patterson Belknap pro bono client, Michael Flournoy. This year’s successful petitions for clemency on behalf of Messrs. Crawford and Woodbine continue the Firm’s tradition of representing deserving individuals whose rehabilitative efforts merit reduced sentences. All three of them served substantial portions of their lengthy prison sentences, pursued college and even graduate degrees while incarcerated, and volunteered their services to and initiated projects for various programs that give back to society at large.

“The Firm is thrilled that two of our clients, Messrs. Crawford and Woodbine, have been granted executive clemency this year,” said Patterson Belknap’s Kathrina Szymborski, who co-heads the Firm’s clemency project. “Given their demonstrated rehabilitative efforts, their extraordinary educational accomplishments, and their commitments to bettering their communities, we firmly believe that these two gentlemen will thrive following their release from prison. We commend the Governor for his continued focus on moving New York toward a fairer and more compassionate criminal justice system as reflected in these sentence commutations.”

Lisa E. Cleary, Patterson Belknap’s Co-Chair and Managing Partner, added: “Our Firm and our partner in this project, the Pro Bono Committee of the New York County Lawyers’ Association, are very pleased with Governor Cuomo’s decision to commute the sentences of two of our clients. Providing equal access to justice for underserved populations is at the core of our Firm’s pro bono program.”

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is a New York City based law firm with approximately 200 lawyers. The Firm is included on The American Lawyer’s 2018 “A-List” of the 20 leading law firms in the United States. Patterson Belknap delivers a full range of litigation and commercial law services. For more information, please visit www.pbwt.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10aPATRICK THOMAS : Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him
DJ
12:04aTEGNA : Statement on Verizon Retransmission Negotiations
PU
12:01aSPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces filing of Form 6-K with Unaudited and Unreviewed Six Month Financial Results for June 30, 2018
AQ
12:01aFHLBank San Francisco Releases November 2018 Cost of Funds Index
GL
12:01aSarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
2018QATAR INSURANCE : QIC Insured opens new kiosks at City Center and Mall of Qatar
AQ
2018BOEING : Qatar Airways flies past ‘successful' 2018; looks to 2019 ‘with anticipation'
AQ
2018OOREDOO : urges customers to be wary of scammers
AQ
2018DANGOTE FLOUR MILLS : launches products to boost nutritional health
AQ
2018MANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea break £400m turnover barrier, post £62m profit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TEGNA INC : TEGNA : Statement on Verizon Retransmission Negotiations
2Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him
3FHLBank San Francisco Releases November 2018 Cost of Funds Index
4SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(..
5SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces filing of Form 6-K with Unaudited and Unreviewed Six Month Financial Results..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.