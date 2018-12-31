Patterson Belknap Helps Secure Grants of Clemency for Two Pro Bono Clients

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is pleased to announce that New York
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today granted executive clemency to and
commuted the sentences of two of its pro bono clients, Michael Crawford
and Dennis Woodbine.
For several years, Patterson Belknap has handled clemency petitions for
deserving clients who have made strong efforts to turn their lives
around while incarcerated. In 2017, the Governor commuted the sentence
of Patterson Belknap pro bono client, Michael Flournoy. This year’s
successful petitions for clemency on behalf of Messrs. Crawford and
Woodbine continue the Firm’s tradition of representing deserving
individuals whose rehabilitative efforts merit reduced sentences. All
three of them served substantial portions of their lengthy prison
sentences, pursued college and even graduate degrees while incarcerated,
and volunteered their services to and initiated projects for various
programs that give back to society at large.
“The Firm is thrilled that two of our clients, Messrs. Crawford and
Woodbine, have been granted executive clemency this year,” said
Patterson Belknap’s Kathrina Szymborski, who co-heads the Firm’s
clemency project. “Given their demonstrated rehabilitative efforts,
their extraordinary educational accomplishments, and their commitments
to bettering their communities, we firmly believe that these two
gentlemen will thrive following their release from prison. We commend
the Governor for his continued focus on moving New York toward a fairer
and more compassionate criminal justice system as reflected in these
sentence commutations.”
Lisa E. Cleary, Patterson Belknap’s Co-Chair and Managing Partner,
added: “Our Firm and our partner in this project, the Pro Bono Committee
of the New York County Lawyers’ Association, are very pleased with
Governor Cuomo’s decision to commute the sentences of two of our
clients. Providing equal access to justice for underserved populations
is at the core of our Firm’s pro bono program.”
