Patterson Belknap Launches False Advertising Blog

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP today announced the launch of Misbranded,
a blog covering false advertising litigation from the industry
perspective, with an emphasis on FDA-regulated products:
foods/beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements.
Located at misbrandedblog.com,
the blog will provide timely updates on important new cases, surveys of
litigation trends, and in-depth analyses of “hot” legal issues. Initial
blog posts include analyses of damage modeling techniques in false
advertising class actions; the role of the FDA-mandated ingredient list
in consumer litigation; the impact of recent First Amendment decisions
on advertisers’ duty to disclose; and the availability of indemnity and
contribution for inadvertent false advertising.
Blog content will be authored by Patterson Belknap’s preeminent False
Advertising practice group, which pioneered modern false advertising
litigation in the 1970s, and whose members have represented companies as
both plaintiffs and defendants in many of the most notable false
advertising cases of the past four decades. Chambers and Partners
lists Patterson Belknap as one of only three “Band 1” firms in the
United States for advertising litigation. The blog will be edited by
Patterson Belknap litigation partners Steven A. Zalesin, Jonah M.
Knobler, Joshua Kipnees, and Jane Metcalf, a team with extensive
experience representing global and national manufacturers in novel and
high-stakes false advertising litigation.
“MisbrandedBlog.com will provide content focused on false advertising
litigation—both consumer class actions and competitor suits—for products
regulated by The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act,” noted Steven
A. Zalesin, head of Patterson Belknap’s False Advertising Practice
Group. “As we developed the blog, our goal was to provide readers
with timely updates and thoughtful in-depth analyses on a wide range of
legal issues affecting the advertising of FDA-regulated products.”
Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is a New York City based law firm
with more than 200 lawyers. The Firm is included on The
American Lawyer’s 2018 “A-List” of the 20 leading law firms in the
United States. Patterson Belknap delivers a full range of
litigation and commercial law services. For more information,
please visit www.pbwt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005926/en/