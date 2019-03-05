Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Patterson Belknap Launches False Advertising Blog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:16pm EST

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP today announced the launch of Misbranded, a blog covering false advertising litigation from the industry perspective, with an emphasis on FDA-regulated products: foods/beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. Located at misbrandedblog.com, the blog will provide timely updates on important new cases, surveys of litigation trends, and in-depth analyses of “hot” legal issues. Initial blog posts include analyses of damage modeling techniques in false advertising class actions; the role of the FDA-mandated ingredient list in consumer litigation; the impact of recent First Amendment decisions on advertisers’ duty to disclose; and the availability of indemnity and contribution for inadvertent false advertising.

Blog content will be authored by Patterson Belknap’s preeminent False Advertising practice group, which pioneered modern false advertising litigation in the 1970s, and whose members have represented companies as both plaintiffs and defendants in many of the most notable false advertising cases of the past four decades. Chambers and Partners lists Patterson Belknap as one of only three “Band 1” firms in the United States for advertising litigation. The blog will be edited by Patterson Belknap litigation partners Steven A. Zalesin, Jonah M. Knobler, Joshua Kipnees, and Jane Metcalf, a team with extensive experience representing global and national manufacturers in novel and high-stakes false advertising litigation.

MisbrandedBlog.com will provide content focused on false advertising litigation—both consumer class actions and competitor suits—for products regulated by The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act,” noted Steven A. Zalesin, head of Patterson Belknap’s False Advertising Practice Group. “As we developed the blog, our goal was to provide readers with timely updates and thoughtful in-depth analyses on a wide range of legal issues affecting the advertising of FDA-regulated products.”

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is a New York City based law firm with more than 200 lawyers. The Firm is included on The American Lawyer’s 2018 “A-List” of the 20 leading law firms in the United States. Patterson Belknap delivers a full range of litigation and commercial law services. For more information, please visit www.pbwt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pGIGA TRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pLIBERTY MEDIA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pRSI INTERNATIONAL : 7 Ways to Automate Your Property for Peak Season
PU
03:40pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : Truckers Against Trafficking Webinar
PU
03:40pSTANTEC : earns state honors for Lake Elizabeth stream restoration
PU
03:40pINTERNATIONAL FOR LEASING : Release from International Company For Leasing (IncoLEASE) (ICLE.CA) Concerning the Call of the AGM
AQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 5
DJ
03:39pITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C : . (ITHMR) Annual General Meeting (AGM)
AQ
03:39pCI CAPITAL SAE : Release from C I Capital Holding (CICH.CA) Concerning The Board Of Directors' Decisions
AQ
03:39pEMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENT SAE : Release from Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD.CA)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3TESLA : TESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.