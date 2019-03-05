Patterson Belknap Launches False Advertising Blog

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP today announced the launch of Misbranded, a blog covering false advertising litigation from the industry perspective, with an emphasis on FDA-regulated products: foods/beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. Located at misbrandedblog.com, the blog will provide timely updates on important new cases, surveys of litigation trends, and in-depth analyses of “hot” legal issues. Initial blog posts include analyses of damage modeling techniques in false advertising class actions; the role of the FDA-mandated ingredient list in consumer litigation; the impact of recent First Amendment decisions on advertisers’ duty to disclose; and the availability of indemnity and contribution for inadvertent false advertising.

Blog content will be authored by Patterson Belknap’s preeminent False Advertising practice group, which pioneered modern false advertising litigation in the 1970s, and whose members have represented companies as both plaintiffs and defendants in many of the most notable false advertising cases of the past four decades. Chambers and Partners lists Patterson Belknap as one of only three “Band 1” firms in the United States for advertising litigation. The blog will be edited by Patterson Belknap litigation partners Steven A. Zalesin, Jonah M. Knobler, Joshua Kipnees, and Jane Metcalf, a team with extensive experience representing global and national manufacturers in novel and high-stakes false advertising litigation.

“MisbrandedBlog.com will provide content focused on false advertising litigation—both consumer class actions and competitor suits—for products regulated by The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act,” noted Steven A. Zalesin, head of Patterson Belknap’s False Advertising Practice Group. “As we developed the blog, our goal was to provide readers with timely updates and thoughtful in-depth analyses on a wide range of legal issues affecting the advertising of FDA-regulated products.”

