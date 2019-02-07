Patton's New Industrial VoIP Gateway Delivers IP Telephony in Harsh Environments

Now, with the SmartNode 4140E Rugged Analog VoIP gateway , service providers can deliver VoIP service to analog FXS/FXO analog systems.



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton Electronics —a longstanding manufacturer of hardened industrial network equipment—has done it again with a new industrial-grade analog VoIP gateway.



As a first-in-class solution, Patton’s new ruggedized SN4140E Industrial VoIP Gateway series is ideal for delivering Voice-over-IP telephony in outdoor or environmentally-exposed environments where heating and cooling cannot be controlled.



The unit can be vehicle-mounted and is suitable for military applications. European military organizations have already purchased the SN4140E for operational testing.



Offering flexible combinations of up to eight analog (POTS) FXS and FXO interfaces, Patton’s industrial VoIP gateway facilitates IP-based voice delivery for such applications as industrial automation, military communications, railways, public transportation, public and private outdoor phones—including emergency phones in parking lots, along roadways and railways and within underground tunnels.



Patton’s industrial gateway provides interconnection and conversion between modern IP-based Voice networks using Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) and traditional analog phones, analog PBX equipment or PSTN lines.



“Industrial VoIP is a new frontier,” said Burton A. Patton , Executive Vice President at PATTON. “All-IP means voice terminals everywhere need to be adapted to VoIP and we are leading the charge.”



Housed in a hardened metal enclosure, the SN4140E device is designed to withstand shock (IEC 60068-2-27), vibration (IEC 60068-2-6), extreme temperatures (-40 to +70o C), up to 85% humidity (conformal coating option protects up to 100%), condensation, and frost. DIN-rail mounting and shelf mounting are supported. 12-48 VDC terminal block power input is standard, while an AC-to-DC adapter with a screw-down plug fastener is also supplied.



Protection against power spike and surge is also built in according to MIL STD 1275.



In related news, Patton recently announced its new Patton Cloud Edge Orchestration Service for its SmartNode customer premise VoIP gateways and eSBCs.



