Paul B. Stetz Joins Fairport Wealth

08/29/2019 | 07:05am EDT

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fairport Wealth (formerly Fairport Asset Management) announced today the appointment of Paul B. Stetz as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Fairport Wealth

Prior to joining Fairport, Paul has held leadership positions with Schwab Advisor Services and Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, where he successfully led Sales & Relationship Management teams focused on developing trusted partnerships, delivering strategic consulting and value-added solutions to Registered Investment Advisors and their end clients.

Most recently, Stetz was a Managing Director with Mercer Advisors, where he successfully led the firm's mergers and acquisitions strategy in the Central, Great Lakes and Northeast Regions. He brings a deep understanding of the M&A landscape, deal structure and trusted relationships with RIA firms and industry partners across the country.

"Paul's track record in leading successful teams and deep understanding of RIAs and their clients make him an ideal fit for the role of Chief Operating Officer at Fairport," said Managing Partners Kenneth Coleman and Heather Ettinger. "His focus and experience will allow us to accelerate momentum and future growth. We're thrilled to have him on our team."

"Fairport is a recognized and trusted brand. I have always viewed Fairport as a leader in the wealth management industry, delivering a planning-led, holistic wealth management solution to clients and delivering customized solutions to their niche markets well ahead of their industry peers," said Stetz. "The client-first culture, committed and professional staff and a dedicated leadership team with a clear vision for the future make Fairport very special."

About Fairport Wealth:

Fairport Wealth inspires families by providing comprehensive wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals. Our team of credentialed professionals, including CPAs, CFP(R) certificants and CFA(R) charterholders have experience in guiding corporate executives, business owners and women of wealth. We help our clients with life's transitions including succession, retirement and liquidity planning, marital/partnership changes or loss of a spouse. Our clients value our depth of talent and experience, along with our collaborative and approachable style. More information available at https://www.fairportwealth.com/.

Luma Wealth Advisors is a division of Fairport that provides women with personalized wealth planning, experienced investment management, and a supportive, enriching community where they can learn, connect, and celebrate with other women. More information available at http://lumawealth.com/.

About HighTower:

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit https://www.hightoweradvisors.com/.

Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC, HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment Adviser.

News Source: Fairport Wealth

Related link: https://www.fairportwealth.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/paul-b-stetz-joins-fairport-wealth/
