Paul Carney Joins Carter Bank & Trust as Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources

Carter Bank & Trust (OTCQX:CARE) announced today that Paul Carney recently joined the bank as senior vice president and director of human resources. Carney is an accomplished author and speaker in human resources, where he gives advice to jobseekers on how best to qualify and quantify their career value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005111/en/

Carter Bank & Trust's Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources Paul Carney (Photo: Business Wire)

Carney has more than 30 years of experience in business and information technology (IT) and as a human resources professional and career advocate. He also has extensive experience as a software engineer, entrepreneur and trainer. Prior to joining Carter Bank & Trust, Carney served in various human resources leadership roles for the Navy Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in the world with more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

Carney earned his MBA from The Sage College’s School of Management in Troy, New York, and his bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in Spanish from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. He is certified as Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

About Carter Bank & Trust:

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 105 branches and more than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005111/en/