Paul Edmondson Named Maven President

On October 10, 2019, Paul Edmondson was formally announced as President of Maven (TheMaven, Inc. - MVEN), replacing Josh Jacobs. Paul has served in this capacity operationally since early 2019, so it represents no material change for Paul, Josh, or the company. Paul will also continue as Chief Operating Officer.

Andrew Kraft joined the company last year to lead revenue as Chief Revenue Officer, and Josh Jacobs has focused on strategic partnerships and acquisitions since that time, in addition to his role as a board member. Josh remains a full-time executive.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought-leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

