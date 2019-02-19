Paul H. Sighinolfi Joins Ametros as Senior Managing Director

Paul H. Sighinolfi has joined the Ametros Senior Leadership team as
Senior Managing Director. Bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and
experience, he will provide thought leadership and lead regulatory and
policy initiatives, while providing meaningful strategic direction and
insight.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005264/en/
Paul H. Sighinolfi has joined Ametros’ Senior Leadership Team as Senior Managing Director. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Paul and I have known each other for several years. He brings years of
experience and a unique perspective,” says Marques Torbert, CEO of
Ametros. “We are happy to have him on board to help Ametros continue to
innovate and provide thought leadership in our industry.”
Ametros strives to enhance the lives of injured parties with innovative
and affordable settlement solutions. Ametros focuses heavily on
improving the health and well-being of injured workers ensuring that
they live happier, healthier, and more productive lives post-settlement.
Sighinolfi is an attorney who brings over 30 years of experience in the
workers’ compensation industry, most recently as executive director and
chair of the Maine Workers’ Compensation Board. Previously, he was
a partner at Rudman-Winchell, LLC, directing the workers’ compensation
practice group. He also coauthored Maine Employment Guide: Workers’
Compensation and has been a frequent speaker throughout the country
on various workers’ compensation topics.
“Paul’s experience as the head of the workers’ compensation system in
Maine, in addition to previously serving as both a plaintiff and defense
attorney gives him a complete view of all sides of our workers’
compensation system and makes him a wonderful fit for our company,”
Torbert says.
The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and
Commissions (IAIABC) elected Sighinolfi to its Board of Directors in
2014, and he served as its Board Vice President until earlier this year.
He is a fellow of the American Bar Association, College of Workers’
Compensation Lawyers, and was formerly on the Executive Committee of the
Southern Association of Workers’ Compensation Administrators.
Additionally, Sighinolfi has served as a director on the boards of
several non-profit organizations, including Ronald McDonald House
Charities of Maine, the Bangor YMCA, and the Girl Scouts of Pioneer
Valley.
Sighinolfi earned his master’s degree at Trinity College in Hartford,
Connecticut and his law degree at the Columbus School of Law at Catholic
University of America, in Washington, D.C.
"I’ve worked in many aspects of workers’ compensation, and I truly
believe what Ametros is doing is on the cutting edge of the industry,”
says Sighinolfi. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Ametros team.”
ABOUT AMETROS
Ametros is the industry leader in post-settlement medical administration
and a trusted partner for thousands of members receiving funds from
workers’ compensation and liability settlements. Founded in 2010,
Ametros provides post-settlement medical management services with
significant medical and pharmacy discounts along with automated payment
technology and Medicare reporting tools. Headquartered just north of
Boston in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Ametros may be reached at
877.275.7415 or via www.ametroscards.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005264/en/