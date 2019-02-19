Paul H. Sighinolfi Joins Ametros as Senior Managing Director

Paul H. Sighinolfi has joined the Ametros Senior Leadership team as Senior Managing Director. Bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, he will provide thought leadership and lead regulatory and policy initiatives, while providing meaningful strategic direction and insight.

“Paul and I have known each other for several years. He brings years of experience and a unique perspective,” says Marques Torbert, CEO of Ametros. “We are happy to have him on board to help Ametros continue to innovate and provide thought leadership in our industry.”

Ametros strives to enhance the lives of injured parties with innovative and affordable settlement solutions. Ametros focuses heavily on improving the health and well-being of injured workers ensuring that they live happier, healthier, and more productive lives post-settlement.

Sighinolfi is an attorney who brings over 30 years of experience in the workers’ compensation industry, most recently as executive director and chair of the Maine Workers’ Compensation Board. Previously, he was a partner at Rudman-Winchell, LLC, directing the workers’ compensation practice group. He also coauthored Maine Employment Guide: Workers’ Compensation and has been a frequent speaker throughout the country on various workers’ compensation topics.

“Paul’s experience as the head of the workers’ compensation system in Maine, in addition to previously serving as both a plaintiff and defense attorney gives him a complete view of all sides of our workers’ compensation system and makes him a wonderful fit for our company,” Torbert says.

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) elected Sighinolfi to its Board of Directors in 2014, and he served as its Board Vice President until earlier this year. He is a fellow of the American Bar Association, College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers, and was formerly on the Executive Committee of the Southern Association of Workers’ Compensation Administrators.

Additionally, Sighinolfi has served as a director on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine, the Bangor YMCA, and the Girl Scouts of Pioneer Valley.

Sighinolfi earned his master’s degree at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and his law degree at the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C.

"I’ve worked in many aspects of workers’ compensation, and I truly believe what Ametros is doing is on the cutting edge of the industry,” says Sighinolfi. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Ametros team.”

ABOUT AMETROS

Ametros is the industry leader in post-settlement medical administration and a trusted partner for thousands of members receiving funds from workers’ compensation and liability settlements. Founded in 2010, Ametros provides post-settlement medical management services with significant medical and pharmacy discounts along with automated payment technology and Medicare reporting tools. Headquartered just north of Boston in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Ametros may be reached at 877.275.7415 or via www.ametroscards.com

