Paul Manafort Guilty of Eight Counts of Fraud--2nd Update

By Aruna Viswanatha, Sadie Gurman and Julie Bykowicz

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- The jury in the Paul Manafort trial has found the former Trump campaign chairman guilty of eight counts of fraud. The judge declared a mistrial on the other ten counts he faced.

Mr. Manafort was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, one count of failure to report a foreign bank account, and two counts of bank fraud.

Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on the remaining charges covering the failure to report foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

This was the first trial in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russian probe. His prosecutors had called more than two-dozen witnesses and presented hundreds of emails, memos and financial documents over a two-week trial. They had argued Mr. Manafort had not paid taxes on at least $16 million of that income in the early 2010s -- and later mislead multiple U.S. banks to obtain millions of dollars in loans in 2016 after that income dried up.

Mr. Manafort's lawyers, meanwhile, argued that prosecutors were "selectively pulling" information to create a misleading picture, and relied too much on the testimony of Mr. Manafort's former deputy, Richard Gates. Mr. Gates admitted to a litany of misconduct over three days of testimony, including that he had embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from Mr. Manafort.

Defense attorneys also showed that Mr. Manafort had paid $8.3 million in taxes between 2005 and 2015 and had been open about his financial dealings.

While Mr. Mueller's investigation is focused on Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential links to the Trump campaign, Mr. Trump and the campaign came up only a few times during the trial. The trial instead had focused on Mr. Manafort's prior consulting work, how he paid for personal high-end expenses from foreign accounts, and the documents he provided banks as he applied for loans.

Jurors had asked for clarification about the legal obligations for reporting such accounts after their first day of deliberations

"This is the case about Paul Manafort and his money," prosecutor Greg Andres said when he summed up the case to the jury.

