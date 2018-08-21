Paul Manafort Guilty of Eight Counts of Fraud--3rd Update

By Aruna Viswanatha, Sadie Gurman and Julie Bykowicz

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A federal jury found Paul Manafort guilty on eight counts of tax and bank fraud, but deadlocked on the 10 others counts -- and the judge declared a mistrial on those charges.

The former Trump campaign chairman was found guilty on all five counts he faced for tax fraud. He was also found guilty of failing to file a report on a foreign bank account, and two bank-fraud counts.

But the jury couldn't reach a verdict on three other counts of failing to report a foreign bank account and seven other counts of bank fraud.

In comments from the bench, Judge T.S. Ellis said: "I think the government and Mr. Manafort received very zealous and effective representation from their counsel."

A pre-sentencing report by the probation office will be prepared to guide the judge in determining the penalty for Mr. Manafort. There was no immediate comment from his lawyers or the prosecution.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge Ellis instructed the jurors to continue their deliberations after they sent a note asking how to proceed if they couldn't agree on an individual count.

The six men and six women of the jury ended up deliberating for four days after two weeks of testimony.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors had called more than two-dozen witnesses and presented hundreds of emails, memos and financial documents over a two-week trial. They had argued Mr. Manafort had not paid taxes on at least $16 million of that income in the early 2010s -- and later mislead multiple U.S. banks to obtain millions of dollars in loans in 2016 after that income dried up.

Mr. Manafort's lawyers, meanwhile, argued that prosecutors were "selectively pulling" information to create a misleading picture, and relied too much on the testimony of Mr. Manafort's former deputy, Richard Gates. Mr. Gates admitted to a litany of misconduct over three days of testimony, including that he had embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from Mr. Manafort.

Defense attorneys also showed that Mr. Manafort had paid $8.3 million in taxes between 2005 and 2015 and had been open about his financial dealings.

While Mr. Mueller's investigation is focused on Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential links to the Trump campaign, Mr. Trump and the campaign came up only a few times during the trial. The trial instead had focused on Mr. Manafort's prior consulting work, how he paid for personal high-end expenses from foreign accounts, and the documents he provided banks as he applied for loans.

Jurors had asked for clarification about the legal obligations for reporting such accounts after their first day of deliberations

"This is the case about Paul Manafort and his money," prosecutor Greg Andres said when he summed up the case to the jury.

Write to Aruna Viswanatha at Aruna.Viswanatha@wsj.com, Sadie Gurman at sadie.gurman@wsj.com and Julie Bykowicz at julie.bykowicz@wsj.com