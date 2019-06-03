Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paul Marino Joins Facet Wealth as Head of Advisor Partnerships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Proven Sales Executive to Carry Facet’s Vision to RIA Space

Facet Wealth (“Facet”), a next-generation financial services company, welcomes Paul Marino as the firm’s new head of advisor partnerships. Marino brings to Facet his proven record of projecting a clear vision and value proposition in the financial services industry.

Marino most recently served as Director, National Sales and Head of RIA and Bank Trust at Russell Investments. Prior to his time at Russell, Marino served as SVP, Head of Sales, RIA and Bank Trust at Amundi Pioneer Investment Management, where he more than doubled sales for his team and led the launch of the profitable Insurance Linked Securities product. Marino brings 18 years of asset management and sales experience to the Facet Wealth team.

At Facet, Marino will employ his keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the RIA space to forge enduring and value-aligned partnerships with advisors seeking an effective, responsible referral destination and opportunities to grow through segmentation and revenue replacement.

“Facet Wealth has the tools to solve one of the biggest pain points of growing firms: responsibly serving clients and prospects who may not meet an RIA’s minimums, but nevertheless deserve service,” Marino said. “I’m excited to show high net worth practices how we complement and partner with them to improve their overall valuations. We are helping fellow RIAs and improving client outcomes at the same time.”

Marino is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology with a Bachelor in Communication Arts, and previously worked as a staff writer for Newsday. He is a founding board member and trustee of the Ryan T. Caulfield Foundation, and is active in many other philanthropic endeavors.

“Paul has the energy and industry savvy to be a real torchbearer for Facet’s value proposition,” said Anders Jones, CEO and co-founder of Facet Wealth. “His efforts will only accelerate our momentum and success, and we’re fortunate to have him on our team.”

About Facet Wealth

Facet Wealth is a next-generation financial services company providing comprehensive, transparent service at an affordable price to the mass affluent households that need it most. Facet Wealth is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that offers human-first, technology-enabled financial planning services through a dedicated team led by CFP® Professionals. Facet Wealth is a fiduciary, acting in the best interest of our clients. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, with a nationwide reach, Facet Wealth is a partner to financial services firms looking for a better solution for their mass affluent clients. For more information, follow Facet Wealth on Twitter at @FacetWealth or visit www.facetwealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aMY SIZE : CEO Ronen Luzon to Present to Leading Global Retailers at Modint Textiles in Transition Event
PR
09:16aNustay enters partnership agreement with Methabook
AQ
09:16aFIDELITY BANK : to drive savings, reduce cost with tech — CEO
AQ
09:16aBAE Systems Completes Acquisition of the Riptide Autonomous Solutions Business
BU
09:16aMACOM TECHNOLOGY : Announces New Wideband Amplifier Covering 100 kHz up to 50 GHz for 5G Test and Measurement Applications
BU
09:16aIHOP : ® Unveils Three New, All-Natural, Black Angus Beef Pancakes (Which Are Actually Burgers)
BU
09:16aAMD and Samsung Announce Strategic Partnership in Ultra Low Power, High Performance Graphics Technologies
GL
09:16aE2OPEN : Announces Acquisition of Averetek
BU
09:16aDELIV : Names Retail Expert and Tech Investor James McCann to Board of Directors
BU
09:15aOANDO : management set to challenge SEC over board dissolution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : UK builder Kier's shares tumble 40% after profit warning
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon digs deep to buy Cypress in $10 billion deal
4BP PLC : FTSE at multi-month low, profit alert sinks Kier
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About