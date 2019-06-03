Paul Marino Joins Facet Wealth as Head of Advisor Partnerships

Proven Sales Executive to Carry Facet’s Vision to RIA Space

Facet Wealth (“Facet”), a next-generation financial services company, welcomes Paul Marino as the firm’s new head of advisor partnerships. Marino brings to Facet his proven record of projecting a clear vision and value proposition in the financial services industry.

Marino most recently served as Director, National Sales and Head of RIA and Bank Trust at Russell Investments. Prior to his time at Russell, Marino served as SVP, Head of Sales, RIA and Bank Trust at Amundi Pioneer Investment Management, where he more than doubled sales for his team and led the launch of the profitable Insurance Linked Securities product. Marino brings 18 years of asset management and sales experience to the Facet Wealth team.

At Facet, Marino will employ his keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the RIA space to forge enduring and value-aligned partnerships with advisors seeking an effective, responsible referral destination and opportunities to grow through segmentation and revenue replacement.

“Facet Wealth has the tools to solve one of the biggest pain points of growing firms: responsibly serving clients and prospects who may not meet an RIA’s minimums, but nevertheless deserve service,” Marino said. “I’m excited to show high net worth practices how we complement and partner with them to improve their overall valuations. We are helping fellow RIAs and improving client outcomes at the same time.”

Marino is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology with a Bachelor in Communication Arts, and previously worked as a staff writer for Newsday. He is a founding board member and trustee of the Ryan T. Caulfield Foundation, and is active in many other philanthropic endeavors.

“Paul has the energy and industry savvy to be a real torchbearer for Facet’s value proposition,” said Anders Jones, CEO and co-founder of Facet Wealth. “His efforts will only accelerate our momentum and success, and we’re fortunate to have him on our team.”

About Facet Wealth

Facet Wealth is a next-generation financial services company providing comprehensive, transparent service at an affordable price to the mass affluent households that need it most. Facet Wealth is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that offers human-first, technology-enabled financial planning services through a dedicated team led by CFP® Professionals. Facet Wealth is a fiduciary, acting in the best interest of our clients. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, with a nationwide reach, Facet Wealth is a partner to financial services firms looking for a better solution for their mass affluent clients. For more information, follow Facet Wealth on Twitter at @FacetWealth or visit www.facetwealth.com.

