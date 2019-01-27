Paul, Weiss Adds Kannon Shanmugam, Renowned Supreme Court and Appellate Lawyer

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Kannon
K. Shanmugam, a renowned Supreme Court and appellate lawyer, has joined
the firm as a partner in the Litigation Department and will chair the
Supreme Court and Appellate Practice Group.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kannon, who is one of the most accomplished
Supreme Court and appellate advocates in the country,” said Paul, Weiss
Chairman Brad S. Karp. “Kannon is an extraordinary and rare talent, with
an unparalleled track record on behalf of the world’s most sophisticated
clients. Kannon’s appellate experience will complement our leading
litigation and white-collar regulatory practice.”
“I am excited by this unique opportunity to help lead the D.C. office of
Paul, Weiss, one of the world's great law firms. Paul, Weiss is a
dynamic institution with a legendary history, distinctive culture and
extraordinary leadership,” said Mr. Shanmugam. “I'm looking forward to
building a Supreme Court and appellate practice that befits the firm's
stellar reputation, and to further strengthening our D.C. office as the
premier law office in the capital.”
Mr. Shanmugam has argued 27 cases before the Supreme Court and dozens of
appeals before all 13 federal courts of appeals and in numerous state
appellate courts. He has already argued four cases in the ongoing
2018-2019 Supreme Court term–more than any other lawyer in private
practice. Prior to private practice, Mr. Shanmugam served as an
Assistant to the Solicitor General at the U.S. Department of Justice. He
also served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and
to Judge J. Michael Luttig of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth
Circuit.
Mr. Shanmugam will serve as managing partner and Kenneth A. Gallo will
serve as chair of Paul, Weiss’s Washington, D.C. office.
“We have been planning a Supreme Court and appellate practice for a long
time, and have finally found in Kannon the right advocate to launch and
grow it,” said Mr. Gallo. “Kannon is a superstar in the appellate bar,
and an inspiring and widely recognized teacher and leader. He will be a
wonderful addition to our D.C. office and our partnership.”
Mr. Shanmugam has been called a “titan” of the SCOTUS bar by The American
Lawyer’s Litigation Daily, and has been recognized as
a “Litigator of the Week” by the publication on several occasions. In
2018, Mr. Shanmugam obtained review in three separate cases on the same
day—an unprecedented feat for a lawyer in private practice. Among his
many significant matters before the Supreme Court, he successfully
represented Digital Realty in the case requiring whistleblowers to
report to the SEC before filing suit for retaliation under the
Dodd-Frank Act (Digital Realty v. Somers); Santander on
the question of which financial institutions are subject to the Fair
Debt Collection Practices Act (Henson v. Santander); and
Omnicare in a case on the actionability of statements of opinion under
federal securities laws (Omnicare v. Laborers District Council).
Mr. Shanmugam’s winning record extends to the federal courts of appeals.
In 2015, he convinced the Second Circuit to vacate securities fraud
convictions against Jefferies bond trader Jesse Litvak. In 2016, on
behalf of Bank of America, Mr. Shanmugam persuaded the Second Circuit to
reverse a $1.3 billion penalty against the bank levied by a New York
district court. Later that year, on behalf of AstraZeneca, he convinced
the First Circuit to keep intact the first jury verdict in any antitrust
class action challenging pharmaceutical patent settlements.
Mr. Shanmugam is also active in high-impact pro bono matters. In
November, he argued at the Supreme Court on behalf of survivors of the
2000 USS Cole bombing, who are trying to enforce a $315 million default
judgment against the Republic of Sudan for allegedly providing material
support to al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden.
Mr. Shanmugam earned an A.B. in Classics, summa cum laude, from
Harvard University; a Master’s Degree in Classics from Oxford
University, where he was a Marshall Scholar; and a J.D., magna cum
laude, from Harvard Law School.
