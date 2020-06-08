Paul, Weiss Adds Leading Restructuring Partner

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Andrew M. Parlen is joining the firm as a partner in the Restructuring Department, resident in the New York office. Mr. Parlen represents public and private companies, ad hoc groups of creditors and investors in a variety of distressed situations, including out-of-court restructurings, prepackaged and prearranged chapter 11 reorganizations, debtor-in-possession financings and acquisitions of distressed companies.

“Andrew is an exceptionally talented and experienced attorney who will enhance our restructuring capabilities in this critical practice area,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp.

“Andrew’s impressive background representing debtors, key creditor groups and asset acquirers fits seamlessly with our balanced restructuring practice,” said Paul, Weiss Restructuring Department Co-Chairman Paul Basta.

Mr. Parlen has played a variety of leading roles in high-profile restructurings in diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, industrials, power, exploration and production services, retail, financial services, healthcare and homebuilding, among others.

“We look forward to collaborating with Andrew, who shares our longstanding commitment to delivering the highest quality work and service to our diverse client roster,” added Paul, Weiss Restructuring Department Co-Chairman Alan Kornberg.

Noteworthy recent representations handled by Mr. Parlen include Hexion and Verso Corporation in their chapter 11 reorganizations and an ad hoc group of creditors in the restructuring of FirstEnergy Solutions.

“With his successful track record of creating value and guiding clients toward solutions that align with their business objectives, Andrew is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Paul, Weiss Restructuring Department Co-Chairman Andrew N. Rosenberg.

Mr. Parlen earned a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, and his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School. He also clerked for the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

About Paul, Weiss

Paul, Weiss (paulweiss.com) is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers with diverse backgrounds, personalities, ideas and interests who provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients’ most complex legal and business challenges. We take great pride in representing the world’s leading companies in their critical legal matters and most significant business transactions, as well as individuals and organizations in need of pro bono assistance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005472/en/