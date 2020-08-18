Paul, Weiss Adds Notable Securitization Partner

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Charles Pesant is joining the firm as a partner in the Corporate Department and the Securitization Practice Group, resident in the New York office. Mr. Pesant focuses his practice on highly complex domestic and cross-border structured finance deals.

“We are pleased to welcome Charles, a standout talent in securitization and structured finance, areas where our clients have growing needs for sophisticated counsel,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “He is a smart and commercial lawyer who is incredibly agile and responsive to the needs of his clients.”

“Charles brings a unique combination of technical expertise, intense client focus and an unmatched work ethic to complex and challenging matters,” said Scott A. Barshay, chair of the firm’s Corporate Department. “He shares our commitment to providing excellent service and will be a stellar addition to our firm.”

Mr. Pesant is known for particular expertise in securitizations of diverse asset types – including commercial vehicle and equipment fleets, intellectual property, franchise agreements and other assets. He also has extensive experience representing debtors and creditors in connection with a variety of restructuring matters involving securitizations.

In addition to counseling clients on a wide range of transactions in multiplatform and esoteric structured financings, Mr. Pesant advises on the nuanced legal and regulatory issues surrounding complex financings by drawing upon his extensive market knowledge of the traditional securitization industry, as well as his M&A, restructuring and financing background.

Mr. Pesant has represented many of the world's leading financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Rabobank and GreensLedge; private equity firms and their portfolio companies, such as Roark Capital Group and Inspire Brands; and a variety of public and private corporate clients, including Element Fleet Management Corp., Pluczenik Diamond Company and Calpine Corporation.

Mr. Pesant received his B.A., with distinction, from the University of Virginia and his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was a member of the Journal of International Law.

About Paul, Weiss

