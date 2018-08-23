Log in
Paul Wurth : FIRST PAUL WURTH COKE DRY QUENCHING PLANT IN OPERATION

08/23/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

The first hot coke has been charged into the CDQ#11 coke dry quenching unit at Tata Steel's integrated steel plant at Jamshedpur, state of Jharkhand, in India, in spring 2018.

The corresponding contract was signed in March 2015, when Tata Steel, Ltd. awarded this order to Paul Wurth in the frame of a consortium set-up with Larsen & Toubro as construction partner. Paul Wurth's part was the engineering, supply of technological equipment, training and supervision of erection and commissioning for two new coke dry quenching (CDQ) systems. While the biggest part of supply volumes and the overall project management was handled by Paul Wurth, the Japan-based joint venture Paul Wurth IHI provided the key technological items and the related expertise.

After the successful heating-up phase, activities proceeded smoothly, as per project schedule until the first quenching operation on coke coming from coke oven battery (COB) No.11. The second CDQ system is foreseen to handle coke from COB10 and shall be put in operation in the second half of 2018. The hot coke throughput capacity will then be 2 x 100 tons per hour. At both CDQ systems, the volume of the main chamber is 500 m3 while the pre-chamber capacity is 300 m3.

This becomes Paul Wurth's first reference of a coke dry quenching plant, featuring the most recent technologies in coke quenching.

Disclaimer

Paul Wurth SA published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 11:36:05 UTC
