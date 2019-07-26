Log in
Paula Boca-Bommarito Joins CopperPoint as Assistant Vice President of Enterprise Brand and Community Strategy

07/26/2019 | 11:14am EDT

PHOENIX, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western regional commercial insurance company announced Paula Boca-Bommarito has joined the company as Assistant Vice President, Enterprise Brand and Community Strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Paula to CopperPoint where she will help scale a very successful community giving program in Arizona to other states in our growing western regional footprint,” said Jennifer Johnston, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This is a critical role for our growing company, as our philanthropic involvement in the communities where we live and work has a significant impact to those areas, as well as our brand. As we expand regionally into more states, Paula will work to deepen our community impact in all market regions in accordance with our business strategy while overseeing our employee engagement efforts, volunteering and sponsorships that support the company’s values.”

Paula brings significant experience in corporate responsibility, strategic planning and event management. Most recently, she served as the Executive Director of the Arizona Chapter of JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) where she managed the growth of the nonprofit into one of the top 25 JDRF Chapters in the nation. She has strong relationships with non-profits and businesses throughout the Greater Phoenix area and with national and local leaders.  

Paula holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Loyola Marymount University and a Master’s degree in Leadership Development from Arizona State University. She is a Board Advisor to the Women of Scottsdale and serves on the Phoenix Leadership Council and the Alliance of AZ Nonprofits.

CopperPoint’s community giving program is regularly recognized for the impact it makes in the communities where we live and work. Most recently, CopperPoint was the winner of the 2019 IMPACT Community Champion Award for companies with more than 250 employees by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.  The IMPACT Awards honor the accomplishments of Valley businesses and the positive influence they have on the community and economy.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies (www.copperpoint.com) is a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing six state footprint in the western U.S., CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for policyholders in AZ, CA, CO, NM, NV, and UT. It has $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of nearly $1.5 billion and no debt. 

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of Arizona based CopperPoint Insurance Companies, California based Pacific Compensation Insurance Company, and other CopperPoint insurance entities. All companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/191be53d-2ca0-4439-a690-4fb0e0623a22

Contact

Jennifer Johnston
jjohnston@copperpoint.com
602.631.2351

Primary Logo

Paula Boca-Bommarito Joins CopperPoint as Assistant Vice President of Enterprise Brand and Community Strategy

Paula Boca-Bommarito will help CopperPoint Insurance scale a very successful community giving program in Arizona to other states in the company's growing western regional footprint.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
