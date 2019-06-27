Pavan S p A : welcomes you to SNACKEX 2019

Pavan will welcome visitors on stand 501 to discuss about the most innovative and reliable technologies and solutions offered to snack manufacturers in order to fit the great expectations of the snacking market.

Exhibits on the booth:

> GEA Pavan GXF extrusion screw: The core of our manufacturing process: flexibility, speed and solidity, serving any product and format.

> GEA vibration spiral elevator: The free-swinging spiral elevator, designed for upward or downward conveying, offers a simple and efficient means to dose and convey your materials.

The fair will close tomorrow, June 28th, so visit booth 501 and don't miss the chance to meet our staff.

Below some photos from the first day.

.