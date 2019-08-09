Log in
Pavilion Data Receives Best of Show Award at Flash Memory Summit 2019

08/09/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Pavilion Data Systems, an industry leader in NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) storage technologies, announced today that the company has received the Flash Memory Summit 2019 Best of Show Award in the Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup category. According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year, making the judging quite challenging and each of the categories extremely competitive.

“There is clearly a need for all-flash storage with a software-defined and composable architecture designed specifically to address business-critical applications delivering on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics solutions,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the awards program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Pavilion Data as the Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup with their Hyperparallel Flash Arrays built from the ground up with an NVMe and NVMe-oF design supporting disaggregated storage that powers racks of servers with the same performance as DAS, but with the economic and operational benefits of shared storage.”

“We are honored to be recognized along with other industry leaders at the Flash Memory Summit, and we are extremely proud of our worldwide team,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Pavilion Data. “Our Hyperparallel Flash Array is designed to take advantage of NVMe-oF in the most complex environments through OPENCHOICE, a program designed with our customers in mind that brings the flexibility and performance they need for their modern scale-out applications.

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion Data Systems empowers organizations to make better decisions faster. Its ultra-fast, rack-scale NVMe-over-Fabric Storage Platform ingests, processes, stores and serves an order of magnitude more data for massively-parallel modern applications. Pavilion's OPENCHOICE Storage™ business model provides flexibility to reuse existing standard 2.5" NVMe SSDs or purchase the latest SSDs directly from drive makers, dramatically reducing procurement costs and future-proofing the platform investment. Pavilion Data's solutions enable Internet and SaaS companies, cloud service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications at the speed of direct-attached storage, with the economics, reliability, manageability, and data management services of shared storage. To find out more, visit www.paviliondata.io or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/paviliondata.


© Business Wire 2019
