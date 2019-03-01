Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AVEO

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) from August 4, 2016 through January 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AVEO investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the AVEO class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the TIVO-3 trial was inadequately designed to address the overall survival concerns regarding AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented back in the June 2013; (2) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval following its initial rejection by the FDA in 2013; (3) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (4) as a result, AVEO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

-------------------------------

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com