Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aaron`s, Inc.– AAN

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) from March 2, 2018 through February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aaron’s investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aaron’s had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) consequently, the operations of Aaron’s Progressive Leasing and Aaron’s Business segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act and/or relevant Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) regulations; (3) consequently, Aaron’s earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron’s liability regarding the FTC’s investigation into its Progressive Leasing and Aaron’s Business segments, Aaron’s noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

-------------------------------

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com