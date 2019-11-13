Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Abeona Therapeutics Inc.– ABEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) from May 31, 2018 through September 23, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/abeona-therapeutics-inc/  or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that(1) Abeona’s Chemical, Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”) and internal controls and procedures and/or compliance policies were inadequate; (2) the Company failed to provide sufficient data points on the transport stability of EB-101 to clinical sites, or such transport stability was insufficient; (3) it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would reject approval for the start of the VITAL Study until such issues were addressed; and (4) as a result, Abeona’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 2, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:44pCERES GLOBAL : Reports Financial Results for Q1 FY2020
AQ
08:31pLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD (ASX : LNG)(LNGLY) 2019 AGM Presentation
AQ
08:31pJEOL : Release of New Electron Probe Microanalyzers JXA-iHP200F and JXA-iSP100
BU
08:31pFACTUAL : Location Data Now Available In AWS Data Exchange
BU
08:22pTATA MOTORS : India's auto sector in reverse gear as festive season fails to boost sales
AQ
08:20pVIPSHOP : Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call - Transcript
PU
08:19pOil rises on decline in U.S. crude stocks, Fed comments on economy
RE
08:19pCINTAS : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
PR
08:18pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
GL
08:17pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Mattel (MAT) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Admitted False Accounting and Possible Securities Fraud
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
3BMW AG : Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
4DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. : DELTA 9 CANNABIS : Reports Financials for Q3 2019 and Announces Grant of Stock Options
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai to make Santa Cruz pickups at Alabama plant in $410 million expa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group