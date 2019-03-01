Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation plc – AMRN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:54pm EST

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) from September 24, 2018 through November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Amarin investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Amarin class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/amarin-corporation-plc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted concerning its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa, a drug intended to treat cardiovascular disease, were not as positive as Amarin had represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of the REDUCE-IT trial may have increased the rate of cardiovascular events in those patients; and (3) as a result, Amarin’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/amarin-corporation-plc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com

Pawar-Law-Group-logo-gold.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pGLOBALSCAPE : Announces Financial Results For the Fourth Quarter 2018
PU
04:14pTENABLE : Adobe Issues Out-of-Band Security Bulletin for Critical ColdFusion Vulnerability (CVE-2019-7816)
PU
04:14pChildren's Club Unveils Fall/Winter'19 Collections at its New York March Show
GL
04:13pEYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:13pYANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS : & LOGISTICS LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:13pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. – XXII 
GL
04:13pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc - March 4 Deadline – PRGO
GL
04:12pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Is Cox Radio Getting An Apollo Launch?
AQ
04:12pOceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Filing of Form 12b-25
GL
04:12pTSX rises 0.43 percent, notches tenth weekly gain
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2WILLIAM HILL : WILLIAM HILL : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up
3KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.