Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Reminds Investors of March 25 Deadline – ARLO

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) pursuant or traceable to Arlo’s false and/or misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Arlo’s August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Arlo investors under the federal securities laws. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2019.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (2) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (3) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (4) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (5) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (6) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (7) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

