Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Becton, Dickinson and Company– BDX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 09:59am EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) from November 5, 2019 through February 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Becton, Dickinson and Company investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aHAMBORNER REIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:09aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta introduces measures to support businesses affected by Coronavirus
PU
10:09aBLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : Investment Companies Roundup Review ? March 2020
PU
10:09aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
10:09aWESTMINSTER : New Product – WG Car, Bus, Truck & Container X-Ray Scanning Portal
PU
10:09aWAYFAIR : Diagnosing Sales Tax Rules For Digital Health Products
AQ
10:08aCME : Stock, bond and FX trading volumes boom as volatility jumps
RE
10:08aTHE PENN MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Announces Growth Strategy and Unified Branding for Southern Region Agencies
BU
10:07aFANVESTOR : ™ - the First Patented Fan-Sourced Fundraising Platform that is SEC Compliant - Wins "Crowdfunding Innovation Award" in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program
PR
10:07aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group