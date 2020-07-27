Log in
Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Casper Sleep Inc. — IMPORTANT UPCOMING DEADLINE– CSPR

07/27/2020 | 11:00am EDT

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about February 7, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”), inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Casper Sleep Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Casper’s profit margins were actually declining, rather than growing; (2) Casper was changing an important distribution partner, costing it 130 basis points of gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 alone; (3) Casper was holding a glut of old and outdated mattress inventory that it was selling at steeply discounted clearance prices, further impairing the Company’s profitability; (4) Casper was suffering accelerating losses, further placing its ability to achieve positive cash flows and profitability out of reach; (5) Casper’s core operations were not profitable, but were causing the Company to suffer over $40 million in negative cash flows during the first quarter of 2020 alone and doubling its quarterly net loss year over year; (6) as a result of the foregoing, Casper’s ability to achieve profitability, implement its growth initiatives, and expand internationally had been misrepresented in the Offering Documents, as the Company needed to shutter its European operations, halt all international expansion, jettison over one fifth of its global corporate workforce, and significantly curtail new store openings in order to avoid an imminent cash and liquidity crisis, let alone achieve positive operating cash flows; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Casper’s revenue growth rate was not sustainable and had not positioned the Company to achieve profitability.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than AUGUST 18, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: 
Vik Pawar, Esq. 
Pawar Law Group 
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410 
New York, NY 10007 
Tel: (917) 261-2277 
Fax: (212) 571-0938 
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
